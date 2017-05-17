Exhibitions Mean Business Campaign Opens Registration for Exhibitions Day Legislative Fly-in, June 6-7 in Washington D.C.

trending Sponsored Content

The Exhibitions Mean Business campaign has officially opened registration for its highly-anticipated annual legislative fly-in, Exhibitions Day . Taking place June 6-7, industry professionals from across the U.S. will convene in Washington D.C., to hold dialogue with members of Congress around key issues impacting the exhibitions industry and the positive impact it has on the U.S. economy.Exhibitions Day was established to serve as a platform to engage in uninterrupted, one-on-one dialogue with members of Congress. Over the past 3 years, hundreds of industry members have joined the Exhibitions Mean Business campaign on Capitol Hill to hold these informational and educational conversations.“House and Senate representatives are central to the review of policies that have a direct and indirect effect on our local economies,” said IAEE president and CEO David DuBois, CMP, CAE, FASAE, CTA. “As they make critical decisions that impact business travel and international business activities, it is important we give them all the facts and potential implications so federal lawmakers can make the most informed decisions that are in the best interest of our economy.”“Face-to-face marketing is a critical component to the marketing mix of hundreds of thousands of companies in our economy from start-ups to Fortune 100,” said Exhibitor Media Group president Randal Acker. “The fact is that exhibitions do indeed mean business for so many in our economy, and who better to tell the story than the various stakeholders that are living it every day.”More information about Exhibitions Day can also be found at www.exhibitionsmeanbusiness.org or by following the EMB campaign on Twitter at @ExhibitsMeanBiz or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ExhibitionsMeanBusiness About Exhibitions Mean Business Established in 2011, Exhibitions Mean Business (EMB) was created to unify and give a collective voice to the exhibitions and events industry and better advocate the benefits of face-to-face meetings to business growth and economic development. Driven by members of the industry, including professional associations, venue and convention center operators, exhibitions-focused service providers, convention and visitors bureaus and other travel and tourism organizations, EMB promotes the values of the industry through strategic advocacy campaigns, media relations efforts and stakeholder engagement initiatives.About Exhibitor Media GroupThe leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITOR, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORaccelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com Tweet



