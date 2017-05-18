trending Sponsored Content

Germany Recognized as Top European & Global Meeting Destination in ICCA Rankings

Tweet 5/18/2017

For the 13th consecutive year Germany has come out on top of the annual International Congress & Convention Association’s (ICCA) Statistics Report again taking the number one spot for European meetings destinations and coming in second globally only behind the US. Driving the wins is the total number of association meetings hosted in Germany in 2016 which added up to 689.



In the city rankings Berlin continued to be a performer achieving the number four spot in the top five cities globally and in Europe. Berlin has been a consistent player in this “short list” of European city greats having been in the Top 5 for European cities, five times in the past six yearly reports.



Adding to German city strength was Munich and Hamburg in the worldwide top 50 rankings as well as Frankfurt and Leipzig in the top 100. Additionally, popular German cities in the European line up included Dresden, Cologne, Stuttgart Dusseldorf, Nuremberg and Heidelberg respectively.



"Germany and our dynamic cities are very pleased to once again be recognised favorably in the ICCA reports," said Matthias Schultze, Managing Director of the German Convention Bureau. "Associations, corporations and organisations from around the world find Germany a great place to meet to share knowledge, drive innovation and connect with people, ideas, activities and places in new ways. The GCB and our partners will continue to strive to bring value, sustainability, industry expertise and innovation to meeting planners and delegates from around the world."





About the GCB German Convention Bureau

The German Convention Bureau (GCB) represents and markets Germany as a destination for conventions, meetings, events and incentives both on a national and international scale. It is the first point of contact for companies, associations and organizations around the world planning events in Germany.



Acting as a connector to the wide range of German event service providers, venues and host cities, the German Convention Bureau (GCB) provides hands-on advice and support to planners and executives in all industries and organizations. To bring maximum value, quality and customization to each meeting and event hosted in Germany, the GCB also helps hosts and attendees leverage the country’s deep expertise in green meetings and key industries such as pharmaceuticals, financials, automotive, logistics & transportation, and technology.



The GCB’s more than 200 members include leading hotels, convention centers, destinations, event agencies and service providers of the German meetings and conventions industry. Kongresshalle am Zoo Leipzig - Partner of do-it-at-leipzig, the Maritim Hotels as well as the Rhein Main Congresscenter in Wiesbaden are Preferred Partners of the GCB. As Strategic Partners, Lufthansa German Airlines, Deutsche Bahn AG (German Railways), and the German National Tourist Board (GNTB) support the work of the GCB. The GCB website (





