Shows & Events
ISTH Announces Dublin as Host City for SSC 2018 Meeting
5/18/2017
The International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) will host its 64th Annual Scientific and Standardization Committee (SSC) Meeting in Dublin, Ireland, at the Convention Centre Dublin. Taking place from July 18-21, 2018, the meeting is expected to bring together more than 2,000 clinicians, researchers, educators, healthcare professionals, and industry partners from more than 94 countries worldwide.
“We are excited to welcome SSC 2018 to the city of Dublin,” said Dermot Cox, SSC 2018 Meeting President and Senior Lecturer at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland. “We look forward to offering an engaging meeting platform for scientific and clinical working groups that lay the foundation for future breakthroughs and allow the field to collaborate toward patient-centric solutions.”
Following the success of previous ISTH meetings, SSC 2018 will showcase groundbreaking new research and educational presentations from the leading experts in thrombosis, hemostasis and vascular biology. The meeting will also offer a striking lineup of plenaries, education and breakout sessions led by SSC Subcommittees, as well as an expansive exhibition hall featuring organizations from around the world.
In organizing the meeting, the ISTH collaborates closely with a Local Organizing Committee of national experts in the field, led by Dermot Cox. It is organized in collaboration with Conference Partners International, based in Dublin.
“The ISTH is proud to collaborate with Conference Partners International for this meeting,” said Lisa Astorga, ISTH Director of Meetings. “Their breadth of experience in the association meetings industry and solutions-based approach will be integral to the success of SSC 2018.”
The ISTH SSC holds annual meetings devoted to the discussion of diagnostic standards, disease nomenclature and classification, and the latest research on bleeding and thrombotic disorders. SSC 2018 will be the organization’s last standalone SSC meeting, as the ISTH last year announced its decision to hold a global congress annually beginning in 2019.
To learn more about SSC 2018, visit www.ssc2018.org.
About the ISTH
Founded in 1969, the ISTH is the leading worldwide not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing the understanding, prevention, diagnosis and treatment of thrombotic and bleeding disorders. ISTH is an international professional membership organization with more than 4,000 clinicians, researchers and educators working together to improve the lives of patients in more than 94 countries around the world. Among its highly regarded activities and initiatives are education and standardization programs, research activities, meetings and congresses, peer-reviewed publications, expert committees and World Thrombosis Day on 13 October. Visit ISTH online at www.isth.org.
Contact:
barbara_krolak@isth.org
|