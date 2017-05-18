trending Sponsored Content

Highmark TechSystems Launches Highmark Outdoor Line of Event Structures

More often than not, outdoor event structures—flimsy stands or generic tents—detract from the intended attendee experience. After years of engineering and R&D, Highmark TechSystems is launching Highmark Outdoor, a complete line of outdoor event structures.



Highmark Outdoor consists of an array of unique products, each offering enhancement possibilities. In line with Highmark’s reputation for providing the exhibition industry with the ExpoDeck and modular wall systems, the company is now offering event producers a premium, modular outdoor deck system. This new outdoor deck—in a word, ExpoDeck reimagined for outdoor use—can be completely enclosed and is totally customizable. Like all Highmark products, the outdoor deck can be expanded to go up or go out. It is available in a variety of pre-engineered solutions or completely custom structures for almost any event.







In addition to this new offering, Highmark has become the sole U.S. distributor for Berlin-based Mo Systeme. Event marketers now have access to this state of the art indoor-outdoor line, which includes products such as the MO5, a super mobile, brandable promotional counter on wheels featuring an adjustable canopy and lots of storage space. When fully unfolded, it stands 3.6 m—approximately 12 ft.--tall and is an eye-catching bar, mini-booth, or information kiosk. In less than a minute, the MO5 can be hauled away by hand to the next location.



The flagship product is the Modulbox, a 2.7m cubic exhibition enclosure that opens in the blink of an eye to become a 65 sqm open pavilion with brandable walls, roof, and floor. The Modulbox MAX is a larger version, big enough to house a car. All these products are conveniently mobile, incredibly sturdy, and easy to set up and tear down.



Modulbox was developed by two German architects who literally invented the entire category. Their offering of premium indoor and outdoor exhibition stands for face-to-face marketing activities such as road shows, fairs, and promotions has been a major success throughout Europe, South Africa, and Australia. Because Mo Systeme products are easy to brand, transport, and set up, they are perfect for temporary promotional activities. Although many companies have attempted to replicate these structures, Mo Systeme is still the market leader. And now these event solutions are available in the U.S. through Highmark.



Highmark president Debbie Parrott said, “Highmark’s modular structures have always provided high-impact, customizable architecture. Highmark Outdoor is perfect for experiential marketing and brand activations, whether the event requires a totally enclosed or open multi-level pop-up, temporary building, or VIP suite. We now offer a structure to fit every need—indoor, outdoor, roadshows, or pop-up stores. We believe that experiences come in all shape and sizes—and the structures that support those experiences have to be flexible, easy to set-up, and super cool looking!”





For over 20 years, Highmark has been America’s trusted supplier of advanced modular exhibit systems and structural solutions, available for purchase or rent, meeting all industry standard codes. Highmark’s proprietary products are known for design versatility, weight and installation efficiencies, and ease-of-use. For more information go to





