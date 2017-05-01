|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
3 Reasons Why Your Face-to-Face Marketing Plan Needs a Creative Brief Awards
mg Receives American Web Design Award Company News
MCH Group Acquires MC2, a Leading Event Marketing Service Provider in the U.S. Company News
SummitSync Developing New Event Success Solution on Microsoft Azure Shows & Events
LeadsCon Employs Trade Show Ready for Audience Development EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of the 31st Annual Exhibit Design Awards Sponsored Content
New Technology Streamlines Making Great First Impressions People
SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals Announces Martin Tessler as Director of Finance Company News
New Services, New Faces, New Pricing Model from The Expo Group
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News
Creative Banner Displays Announces Recapitalization
5/18/2017
Creative Banner Displays®, a top supplier to the sign and print industries, announces it has been acquired by Pfingsten Partners, L.L.C., a Chicago based private equity firm, as part of a recapitalization event.
Creative Banner Displays® is North America’s leading provider of wide format portable, lightweight and temporary promotional signage and displays. The company goes to market through a network of more than 20,000 resellers comprised of commercial printers and sign shops. Creative Banner products can be found in a variety of consumer markets such as education, healthcare, financial, and technology.
“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Pfingsten Partners. We had many options, but Pfingsten was clearly the best partner for our business,” said John Bruellman, Creative Banner Displays® CEO. “Their operating resources, global capabilities and conservative capital structure will allow us to accelerate our growth while further enhancing the legendary customer experience that our customers have come to expect.”
“Creative Banner Displays® delivers innovative products with outstanding service that helps customers grow their businesses. We look forward to building on the company’s success through a continued focus on customers and new products while seeking complementary acquisitions,” added Scott Finegan, Pfingsten Managing Director.
The acquisition event was completed on May 1, 2017.
About Creative Banner Displays
Headquartered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Creative Banner Displays is a domestic manufacturer and supplier of visual communication, event and display merchandise, marketing its services and products through the commercial print and signage promotional channels. Creative Banner Displays has been named both an industry and Minnesota best-employer while operating several environmentally and socially responsible manufacturing facilities in Minnesota and augmenting those domestic capabilities with global sourcing operations. For more information on Creative Banner Displays, please visit www.creativebanner.com.
About Pfingsten
Pfingsten is an operationally focused private equity firm formed in 1989. From its headquarters in Chicago, IL and representative offices in ChangAn, China, New Delhi, India and Chennai, India, the firm builds better businesses through operational improvements, professional management practices, global capabilities and profitable business growth rather than financial engineering. Since completing its first investment in 1991, Pfingsten has raised five investment funds with total commitments of approximately $1.3 billion and has acquired 117 manufacturing, distribution and business services companies. For more information, visit www.pfingsten.com.
Contact:
kwalsh@signzoneinc.com
More information about CREATIVE BANNER DISPLAYS...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|