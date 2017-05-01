trending Sponsored Content

Creative Banner Displays Announces Recapitalization

Tweet 5/18/2017

Creative Banner Displays®, a top supplier to the sign and print industries, announces it has been acquired by Pfingsten Partners, L.L.C., a Chicago based private equity firm, as part of a recapitalization event.



Creative Banner Displays® is North America’s leading provider of wide format portable, lightweight and temporary promotional signage and displays. The company goes to market through a network of more than 20,000 resellers comprised of commercial printers and sign shops. Creative Banner products can be found in a variety of consumer markets such as education, healthcare, financial, and technology.



“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Pfingsten Partners. We had many options, but Pfingsten was clearly the best partner for our business,” said John Bruellman, Creative Banner Displays® CEO. “Their operating resources, global capabilities and conservative capital structure will allow us to accelerate our growth while further enhancing the legendary customer experience that our customers have come to expect.”



“Creative Banner Displays® delivers innovative products with outstanding service that helps customers grow their businesses. We look forward to building on the company’s success through a continued focus on customers and new products while seeking complementary acquisitions,” added Scott Finegan, Pfingsten Managing Director.



The acquisition event was completed on May 1, 2017.





About Creative Banner Displays

Headquartered in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, Creative Banner Displays is a domestic manufacturer and supplier of visual communication, event and display merchandise, marketing its services and products through the commercial print and signage promotional channels. Creative Banner Displays has been named both an industry and Minnesota best-employer while operating several environmentally and socially responsible manufacturing facilities in Minnesota and augmenting those domestic capabilities with global sourcing operations. For more information on Creative Banner Displays, please visit



About Pfingsten

Pfingsten is an operationally focused private equity firm formed in 1989. From its headquarters in Chicago, IL and representative offices in ChangAn, China, New Delhi, India and Chennai, India, the firm builds better businesses through operational improvements, professional management practices, global capabilities and profitable business growth rather than financial engineering. Since completing its first investment in 1991, Pfingsten has raised five investment funds with total commitments of approximately $1.3 billion and has acquired 117 manufacturing, distribution and business services companies. For more information, visit





Contact:

kwalsh@signzoneinc.com











