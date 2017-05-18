|
|
|
|
|
Awards, Venues & Destinations
Duke Energy Convention Center Receives Facilities & Destinations Prime Site Award
5/18/2017
The Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati, Ohio was presented the Facilities & Destinations Prime Site Award for the sixth year in a row. Selected by meeting industry executives, the award is given to North American convention facilities that are considered to be some of the best environments for learning, engagement, and networking.
Managed by Spectra Venue Management, the DECC is one of 12 Spectra venues to make the Facilities and Destinations’ Prime Site Awards list for 2017. Sites chosen display a variety of factors including LEED certifications, diverse and convenient hotel packages and exemplified client satisfaction.
“We are honored to receive this prestigious award for the sixth year in a row,” says Spectra’s Ric Booth, General Manager at the DECC. “Our venue has become an example of business, government and the community working together to make our public space one of the best in the country. I am proud to share this award with my team, the City of Cincinnati and our partners who help drive our continued success.”
For 25 years, Facilities Media Group has been a leading news source for professional planners of conventions, meetings, entertainment and special events. Their premiere publications, Facilities & Destinations and Facilities & Event Management provide useful information and insightful interviews with key industry personnel.
About the DECC
The Duke Energy Convention Center is managed by Spectra and located in the heart of downtown Cincinnati, Ohio, within blocks of top-rated restaurants, bars, pro-sports venues and attractions. The Center boasts innovative design features that welcome creative event plans and versatile spaces to accommodate both large and small groups. The 40,000 sq. ft. grand ballroom is the largest and most spectacular in the Midwest. In addition, the Center offers 200,000 sq. ft. of exhibit spaces and 30 deluxe meeting rooms. DECC offers free Wi-Fi areas, an in-house AV company, telecommunications provider and show-stopping catering cuisine. For details on the convention center or to book exhibit or event space visit www.duke-energycenter.com or call 513-419-7300.
About Spectra
Spectra by Comcast Spectacor is an industry leader in hosting and entertainment, partnering with clients to create memorable experiences for millions of visitors every year. Spectra’s unmatched blend of integrated services delivers incremental value for clients through several primary areas of expertise: Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, Ticketing & Fan Engagement and Corporate Partnerships. Learn more at www.SpectraExperiences.com.
About Comcast Spectacor
Comcast Spectacor is part of Comcast Corporation, a global media and technology company that operates Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Spectacor’s three core businesses are the National Hockey League’s Philadelphia Flyers, the Wells Fargo Center Complex, and Spectra, a hosting and entertainment firm specializing in Venue Management, Food Services & Hospitality, Ticketing & Fan Engagement and Corporate Sponsorships. Learn more at www.ComcastSpectacor.com.
Contact:
Michelle_Hopewell@comcastspectacor.com
|
|
|
