|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Break Away From the Usual Meeting Awards
mg Receives American Web Design Award Company News
MCH Group Acquires MC2, a Leading Event Marketing Service Provider in the U.S. Company News
SummitSync Developing New Event Success Solution on Microsoft Azure Shows & Events
LeadsCon Employs Trade Show Ready for Audience Development EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of the 31st Annual Exhibit Design Awards Sponsored Content
New Technology Streamlines Making Great First Impressions People
SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals Announces Martin Tessler as Director of Finance Company News
New Services, New Faces, New Pricing Model from The Expo Group
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Shows & Events
Process Expo to Feature Working Production Lines at 2017 Show
5/18/2017
The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) has announced it will feature working production lines and demonstrations at this fall's PROCESS EXPO, the largest food processing event in North America showcasing the widest array of equipment and solutions. This unique, exciting exhibit, taking place September 19-22 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, will feature a deli line incorporating stuffing, slicing and packaging and a second sausage link/hang line which will include a bowl cutter, mixing, stuffing, linking and hanging. The suppliers that signed up to participate in these two lines include:
"We highly encourage meat processing industry professionals to make plans to join us at PROCESS EXPO where they will find new solutions and have access to leaders who will share important updates impacting the industry, both in the education courses and throughout the show floor," said Jarrod McCarroll, CEO, Weber, Inc. and Chairman of MISA for FPSA. "The exhibitors and education program will focus on the development of new technologies like virtual and augmented reality, which will be on display, as well as discussions on diagnostic monitoring systems focusing on machine uptime and total cost of ownership. In addition, these production lines are a great way for processors to see the full line in action, to avoid potential purchasing mistakes, and discuss issues, ideas and thoughts with the suppliers face to face that might make a production line more effective and efficient," McCarroll added.
Over 600 exhibiting companies, spanning 220,000 square feet, will offer equipment, machinery and demos for buyers in all of the vertical industry sectors, including: bakery, grains, seeds and snacks, beverage, dairy, meat, poultry and seafood, prepared foods, fruits and vegetables, confectionery and candy, co-packers and pet foods. Registration is now open at www.myprocessexpo.com. General sales of exhibit space are available on the website, where you can reserve a booth. For more information about exhibiting, contact Grace A. Cular Yee, Vice President, Sales, at 703-663-1220, or Alaina Herrera, Exhibit Sales Associate, at 703-663-1212.
About FPSA
The Food Processing Suppliers Association (FPSA) is a global trade association serving suppliers in the food and beverage industries. The Association's programs and services support member's success by providing assistance in marketing their products and services, overall improvement in key business practices and many opportunities to network among industry colleagues. Programs and services to achieve these objectives include PROCESS EXPO (industry leading trade show), electronic media marketing, education, market intelligence, research, and advocation of critical industry issues such as food safety, sanitary design of equipment, and global trade. FPSA members are organized in vertical industry councils which focus on specific needs and concerns that are unique to each industry sector. FPSA councils currently represent the Bakery, Beverage, Dairy, Prepared Foods, and Meat sectors.
Contact:
gyee@fpsa.org
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|