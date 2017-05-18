|
People
David Barendt Joins LMG as Account Executive
5/18/2017
LMG, LLC, a national provider of video, audio, lighting and LED support based in Orlando, FL, is pleased to announce the hiring of David Barendt as Account Executive on the firm’s show team in the Nashville office.
Barendt brings over ten years of combined audio visual and project management experience to LMG. He has a degree in Audio Arts and Acoustics from Columbia College Chicago with a concentration in Live Sound Reinforcement. Barendt states, “I am excited to bring my passion for the live events industry to LMG to generate new business and assist the current clientele, as well as work with the enormous amount of resources that the firm has to offer.”
Chris Royea, the Accounts Manager at the Music City Center (MCC), states, “David’s work experiences will support him well in his new role as Account Executive with LMG. We are happy to have him supporting our team in Nashville.”
Founded in 1984 by CEO Les Goldberg, LMG, LLC, is divided into three business segments – show technology, systems integration, and touring - each with a common mission of providing innovative video, audio and lighting solutions and technical expertise through personalized service, high quality technology, and a commitment to continuous improvement. LMG has offices in Orlando, Las Vegas, Dallas, Detroit, Nashville, and Seattle. For more information, visit www.lmg.net.
Contact:
jeanne.walsh@etp.net
