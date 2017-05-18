trending Sponsored Content

Visit Omaha Expands Sales Staff

Tweet 5/18/2017

Visit Omaha, the official tourism authority for the City of Omaha, is proud to announce the hiring of two new staff members.



Sue Chevalier joins Visit Omaha as a Research Analyst and Mattie Scheeter joins the team as a National Sales Manager. Chevalier brings more than 35 years of experience in the hotel industry to the position. As Research Analyst, Chevalier will assist the Vice President of Sales in prospecting new business opportunities and analyzing data for the sales team.



Mattie Scheeter started her tourism career in South Dakota directly out of college. While with the organization she held several positions, most recently serving as Director of Sales. Scheeter is a Certified Meeting Professional (CMP) and was a 2015 Destination Marketing Association International’s “30 under 30” honoree.



In addition to increasing the sales staff, Mackenzie Coleman has been promoted to National Sales Manager for Visit Omaha. Coleman started as an intern and worked in multiple departments before landing a job as a Sales Manager with the organization. Coleman has been selected as an honoree for 2017 Destination Marketing Association International’s “30 under 30."



“The diversity in knowledge and experience we now have on our sales team will continue to make Visit Omaha an invaluable resource for our clients,” said Cathy Keller, Vice President of Sales and Services.



The goal of Visit Omaha is to promote and develop the Omaha metro area as a dynamic destination to stimulate economic growth in the city. Last year Omaha welcomed 11.9 million visitors from around the world; those visitors generated more than $1.1 billion in spending. Visit Omaha, also known as the Omaha Convention & Visitors Bureau, is the official tourism authority for the City of Omaha. For more information go to





