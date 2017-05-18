trending Sponsored Content

Awards

Company News

Company News

Shows & Events

EXHIBITOR News

Sponsored Content

People

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

Creatacor Completes Rebrand, Redesign of its Clifton Park Headquarters

Tweet 5/18/2017

Creatacor, Inc., an exhibit design, fabrication and trade show management provider, recently completed a multi-year rebrand initiative, in advance of the firm’s 30th anniversary this July.



The rebrand included a facility facelift, with revamped conference rooms, communal spaces and a “Hall of Fame,” all reflecting Creatacor’s passion for creative design, color and form.



“We spend a lot of time helping our clients put their best "face" forward, and we somehow managed to find time to freshen things up for ourselves,” said Will Farmer, COO. “Creativity and hard work are two things we really take to heart at Creatacor, and it shows in everything we do.”



The rebranding effort evolved out of a change to the company's logo, done back in 2013. Moving from a sharp, blue look to a soft, green logo changed the existing brand’s feel and opened the door for even more change. The new logo was soon followed by an update to the Creatacor website in 2014 that added additional elements to its visual vocabulary, most notably contrasting accent color fields and rounded corners.







Once the construction of the new offices had finished and all employees were settled into their new environment, the design team took the opportunity to make their surroundings uniquely Creatacor. Armed with years of experience with regard to branded spaces, as well as an innate creative freedom, they transformed walls with a mixture of wood (both reclaimed and whitewashed) and the new rounded diamond pattern done in cut vinyl.



“While many of the core design elements are the same, each space was allowed to develop its own character with special details and layouts,” said Jessica Van Wormer, Senior Designer.



Highlights include a multi-purpose conference space, with a back wall made entirely out of recycled materials from a past Creatacor exhibit, repurposed once more as a focal point which demonstrates Creatacor’s commitment to unconventional materials and design (top right). The “Hall of Fame” features some of Creatacor’s most notable and design-forward efforts.



View Creatacor’s extensive work and step back in time, by checking out their portfolio.





About Creatacor, Inc.

Celebrating nearly 30 years in business, Creatacor, Inc., in Clifton Park, NY, offers a full complement of exhibit design, fabrication and management services to trade show exhibitors and event marketers. Creatacor’s wide scope of products include custom exhibits and displays, mobile tours, marketing events, stage sets, museums, and complete trade show program management. Its creative team becomes your strategic trade show and event partner. From the initial consultation through exhibit design and construction, to shipping and installation, their attention to detail and commitment to customer service is paramount to their business philosophy. For more information go to





Contact:

mary@bakerpublicrelations.com











More information about Creatacor, Inc....





Creatacor, Inc., an exhibit design, fabrication and trade show management provider, recently completed a multi-year rebrand initiative, in advance of the firm’s 30th anniversary this July.The rebrand included a facility facelift, with revamped conference rooms, communal spaces and a “Hall of Fame,” all reflecting Creatacor’s passion for creative design, color and form.“We spend a lot of time helping our clients put their best "face" forward, and we somehow managed to find time to freshen things up for ourselves,” said Will Farmer, COO. “Creativity and hard work are two things we really take to heart at Creatacor, and it shows in everything we do.”The rebranding effort evolved out of a change to the company's logo, done back in 2013. Moving from a sharp, blue look to a soft, green logo changed the existing brand’s feel and opened the door for even more change. The new logo was soon followed by an update to the Creatacor website in 2014 that added additional elements to its visual vocabulary, most notably contrasting accent color fields and rounded corners.Once the construction of the new offices had finished and all employees were settled into their new environment, the design team took the opportunity to make their surroundings uniquely Creatacor. Armed with years of experience with regard to branded spaces, as well as an innate creative freedom, they transformed walls with a mixture of wood (both reclaimed and whitewashed) and the new rounded diamond pattern done in cut vinyl.“While many of the core design elements are the same, each space was allowed to develop its own character with special details and layouts,” said Jessica Van Wormer, Senior Designer.Highlights include a multi-purpose conference space, with a back wall made entirely out of recycled materials from a past Creatacor exhibit, repurposed once more as a focal point which demonstrates Creatacor’s commitment to unconventional materials and design (top right). The “Hall of Fame” features some of Creatacor’s most notable and design-forward efforts.View Creatacor’s extensive work and step back in time, by checking out their portfolio.About Creatacor, Inc.Celebrating nearly 30 years in business, Creatacor, Inc., in Clifton Park, NY, offers a full complement of exhibit design, fabrication and management services to trade show exhibitors and event marketers. Creatacor’s wide scope of products include custom exhibits and displays, mobile tours, marketing events, stage sets, museums, and complete trade show program management. Its creative team becomes your strategic trade show and event partner. From the initial consultation through exhibit design and construction, to shipping and installation, their attention to detail and commitment to customer service is paramount to their business philosophy. For more information go to www.creatacor.com Tweet



