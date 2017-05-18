trending Sponsored Content

Light Craft Manufacturing Inc. Introduces SL-3500 LED Wall-washing Stem Light

5/18/2017

Light Craft announces it will add to its LED line next month, with the introduction of the new SL-3500 wall-washing stem light.



SL-3500 gives you the same great quality, performance, and versatility you’ve come to expect from Light Craft, but now with a wider flood output to cover more area on your graphics. You’ll be able to create a smoother more even wash of light using fewer fixtures.



SL-3500 is made in Fremont, Ohio USA using domestically engineered electronic components. We are able to Custom fabricate the light in countless different styles from Custom color finishes, stem lengths and bends, Custom configurations, daisy-chaining, and more.



24V, 16-watt, 1850 lumens = 150-watts

CCT: 4000K

Operating Temp: 130° F 7x 80° Flood

Covers an area 6’ wide



For more information go to





Contact:

josh@lightcraftmfg.com









