|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Emerging Trade Show Trends to Watch Awards
mg Receives American Web Design Award Company News
MCH Group Acquires MC2, a Leading Event Marketing Service Provider in the U.S. Company News
SummitSync Developing New Event Success Solution on Microsoft Azure Shows & Events
LeadsCon Employs Trade Show Ready for Audience Development EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of the 31st Annual Exhibit Design Awards Sponsored Content
New Technology Streamlines Making Great First Impressions People
SmartSource Computer & Audio Visual Rentals Announces Martin Tessler as Director of Finance Company News
New Services, New Faces, New Pricing Model from The Expo Group
submit your news
email newsletter
|
New Products
Light Craft Manufacturing Inc. Introduces SL-3500 LED Wall-washing Stem Light
5/18/2017
Light Craft announces it will add to its LED line next month, with the introduction of the new SL-3500 wall-washing stem light.
SL-3500 gives you the same great quality, performance, and versatility you’ve come to expect from Light Craft, but now with a wider flood output to cover more area on your graphics. You’ll be able to create a smoother more even wash of light using fewer fixtures.
SL-3500 is made in Fremont, Ohio USA using domestically engineered electronic components. We are able to Custom fabricate the light in countless different styles from Custom color finishes, stem lengths and bends, Custom configurations, daisy-chaining, and more.
24V, 16-watt, 1850 lumens = 150-watts
CCT: 4000K
Operating Temp: 130° F 7x 80° Flood
Covers an area 6’ wide
For more information go to www.lightcraftmfg.com.
Contact:
josh@lightcraftmfg.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|