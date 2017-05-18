trending Sponsored Content

submit your news

People

Flywheel Brands Welcomes Cory Dodson as Client Success Specialist

Tweet 5/18/2017

Flywheel Brands, Inc. recently welcomed Cory Dodson as the newest team member of the Hixson-based print marketing company. Assuming the role of Client Success Specialist, Dodson will be supporting new and existing clients in their efforts to generate marketing strategies and tactics that will add momentum behind their brand. His primary focus will be with those organizations making an impact in the automotive industry.



Throughout his career, Cory's affable personality has contributed to his success in developing strong relationships and delivering exceptional client support. After sharpening his customer service skills in the hospitality industry, Dodson later served as an Assistant Golf Professional at the Cleveland Country Club in Cleveland, Tenn. There, he applied his organizational and leadership qualities as a staff supervisor, golf pro shop manager and guest satisfaction liaison.



In 2014, Dodson joined Access America Transport as a National Account Manager, during which time he assisted the company in navigating an acquisition by Coyote Logistics, where he then served as Carrier Operations Manager. In his most recent role, Dodson co-managed a carrier portfolio that required oversight of daily shipment operations and delivery efficiency.



“Cory’s client services experience, eagerness and dedication will be great assets to our already dynamic team at Flywheel,” Vice President of Business Development Bart Simpson said. “His sincerity and drive for excellence absolutely reflect our mission to support and guide today’s brands with creative print marking solutions.”





About Flywheel Brands, Inc.

Flywheel Brands, Inc. is a leading print marketing company that has been generating momentum through creative print solutions for its clients since 1981. Still family-owned and –operated today, Flywheel offers a wide scope of services nationwide by way of its specialized brand divisions: Flywheel Print, Flywheel Promotions, Flywheel Graphics and Flywheel Signs. For more information on Flywheel, please visit our website at





Contact:

Erica@FlywheelBrands.com









