Company News
The Trade Group Revamps its Exhibit Management Program to Include New Tools and Services
5/18/2017
The Trade Group announces it has revamped its Exhibit Management Program to include new tools and services to meet the demands of its growing client list and to efficiently handle larger, custom exhibits.
Mark Melendez manages the Exhibit Management Program (EMP), and he works tirelessly to continually enhance the program to serve his clients’ every need. According to Melendez, “Our President Chris Stone tasked me with transforming EMP into a white glove service for trade show managers and event planners. The new tools and services we have added to the program in recent years were designed with that goal in mind.”
Company growth necessitated changes to the program. “The Trade Group has grown substantially as it has taken on more larger, custom-built trade show exhibits. So we are storing and managing more 40’x40’ and larger exhibits than ever before. We had to make changes to EMP to address the unique needs of these clients and all of the moving pieces involved with their trade show and event programs,” explains Melendez.
EMP is a dedicated trade show and event management program designed to support all of The Trade Group’s client needs. The mission of EMP is to transform exhibit management from a cumbersome process to a turnkey solution.
As Melendez explains, “With EMP, clients can rely on our team as a resource to manage, track, assess, repair, refurbish, inventory, catalogue, ship, I&D (installation and dismantle) and store trade show exhibits and related assets.”
The EMP team leaves no stone unturned when it comes to ensuring client trade show exhibits are “show ready” for every event. Every exhibit in the EMP program is inspected when it returns to the TTG warehouse to find out if all components and parts that shipped out have been returned in working order. Missing parts, damage and recommendations for repair, replacement or refurbishment are then communicated to the client in a post-show inventory and inspection report.
Melendez and his team of Project Managers also recommend upgrades and/or improvements to client exhibits and assets as design and technology enhancements evolve. “For example, we may recommend a client replace halogen lighting with LED lights to save energy costs and to achieve a more modern look.”
New enhancements made during EMP’s overhaul include:
To learn more about EMP, EMP Connect or the EMP Store, give The Trade Group a call at 800-343-2005 to speak with the EMP team or one of their friendly sales reps to find out more.
About The Trade Group
The Trade Group is a full-service, award-winning provider of products and services for trade shows, corporate events, retail environments and an endless array of face-to-face experiences. The organization helps clients share their unique stories through a comprehensive suite of solutions that includes: exhibit design and fabrication, graphic design and production, exhibit management, digital applications, video production, exhibit accessories, strategic marketing and more. For more information go to www.tradegroup.com.
Contact:
msuarez@tradegroup.com
|