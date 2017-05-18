trending Sponsored Content

Corcoran Expositions Announces New Agreements to Manage the AOSSM Show, Experimental Biology Conference and Expo

Corcoran Expositions, one of the country’s largest independent trade show organizers, announced today new agreements to manage the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) show and the Experimental Biology (EB) conference and expo.



Corcoran will provide exhibit sales and management services for the AOSSM Annual Meeting starting in 2018. The show will take place in San Diego, California.



“When we made the decision to outsource our exhibition sales and management, Corcoran was the first partner that came to mind,” said Greg Dummer, Chief Executive Officer, American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine. “Having worked with them previously with excellent results, I know that Corcoran will seamlessly integrate into our overall team and manage our exhibition with expertise and superior customer care. We look forward to a great partnership and the continued growth and development of the AOSSM Annual Meeting.”



The Experimental Biology conference and expo is hosted by five scientific societies and Corcoran will be responsible for the event’s exhibit sales program, exhibitor showcase and sponsorship program starting with the 2018 show taking place in San Diego, California. “Corcoran has seen success in growing exhibit programs in both the Scientific and Medical Sectors. Last month we completed the onsite renewal program for Experimental Biology, resulting in a solid foundation for us to grow the program in the coming year,” said Noreen Burke, Director of Business Development at Corcoran Expositions. “We will be introducing our onsite renewal program to AOSSM exhibitors this summer. Our goal for EB and AOSSM is to familiarize a new group of prospects that we have identified as having strong exhibit potential with these viable market opportunities.”





About Corcoran Expositions

Corcoran Expositions is one of the country’s largest independent trade show organizers, having produced more than 700 trade shows in 100 cities over the past 26 years. With an average client relationship of 10 years, Corcoran Expositions has perfected the ability to quickly learn new industries and markets to successfully compel thousands of companies to exhibit at the expos they manage. For more information, go to





