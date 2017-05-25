trending Sponsored Content

Visit Austin Launches Digital Meeting Planner Tool

Visit Austin announced the launch of their new digital meeting planning tool. The Austin Meeting Planner Guide, developed by partner Miles, is a personal digital planning tool, providing information on Austin’s meeting facilities, accommodations, convention services and more.



“From research analysis and studying industry trends, we were able to create and now provide a more robust tool that offers an enriched planning experience,” said Tom Noonan, President and CEO of Visit Austin. “Users can conduct faster searches by narrowing down our properties that meet their needs. They can also browse through hotel and venue profiles as well as view and download Austin promotional tools, one sheets and information about the destination.”



In 2016, Visit Austin began conducting a research project to better understand how meeting professionals are consuming media and what they lean on most heavily when making their decisions. The analysis included research of current Visit Austin tools, product mapping to extend reach, interviews with Visit Austin sales, services and marketing teams as well as interviews with corporate, third party, associations and other planners.



Learn more about the new digital planning tool at





About Visit Austin

Visit Austin is the official destination marketing and sales organization for the City of Austin. An accredited member of the Destination Marketing Association International, Visit Austin is charged with marketing Austin nationally and internationally as a premier business and leisure destination, thus enriching our community's overall quality of life. In 2015, the greater Austin MSA welcomed 24.1 million visitors who contributed to $7 billion in economic impact and 124,000 jobs. For more information go to





