Turner Sports Selects Condit to Create Temporary Structure for the 2017 NCAA Final Four Basketball Championships

Tweet 5/25/2017

After a competitive RFP process, Turner Sports selected Condit to create a temporary structure for the 2017 NCAA Final Four Basketball Championships in Glendale, Arizona March 31- April 3. The temporary structure was used as a hospitality and sponsorship activation space for the Tip-Off Tailgate outdoor pre-game event.



Design and planning began in late 2016 with a two-week construction period before the event. Condit was responsible for constructing a 22,000-square foot, two-story temporary structure with 8,000-square feet allotted for interior space, and 14,000-square feet dedicated to upper and lower exterior decking. Condit worked closely with the city of Glendale to meet an elevated set of requirements and expectations to fulfill the project goals.



The build-out for the structure included custom branding on the exterior valance, interior columns and ceiling cover. Condit installed a high-traffic compatible woodgrain vinyl flooring in the interior, and heat-minimizing turf on the exterior. Ceiling mounted monitors were installed throughout the space as well as chandeliers, seating, custom bars and catering stations. The deck space featured upgraded, branded glass handrails topped with drink rails to increase counter space.



The temporary structure was in use for the three days during Final Four Event, housing up to 2,300 people at any one time. This turn-out exceeded the client’s expectations as did the outcome of the building installation. Condit was thrilled to work with Turner Sports at such an esteemed event.



Condit was the first company to bring this unique premium temporary structure to the United States, which is now recognized as the most sophisticated design on the market today. Developed for outdoor environments, large-scale hospitality venues and sporting events, Condit has redefined temporary structures and how your brand can be represented. Past projects utilizing our premium temporary structure include the 2013 America’s Cup, the 2015 Alpine World Ski Championships, the 2017 Super Bowl, and the Porsche Club at Thermal.





ABOUT CONDIT

Condit leverages its international footprint and the insights and experiences developed over its 70-year history to assist global clients with all their exhibition challenges. Condit specializes in the design, fabrication, management, and installation of temporary structures, exhibitions, events, museum exhibits, visitor centers, television studio sets, and three-dimensional marketing environments of any kind.





Contact:

amclean@condit.com









