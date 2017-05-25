trending Sponsored Content

Awards

Company News

EXHIBITOR News

Venues & Destinations

Sponsored Content

Company News

Company News

Venues & Destinations

submit your news email newsletter

People

David Rockwell Names Greg Keffer as Partner of Rockwell Group

Tweet 5/25/2017

David Rockwell, founder and President of Rockwell Group, and Shawn Sullivan, Partner, today announced the appointment of Greg Keffer, AIA, LEED AP to Partner, effective immediately. Keffer, who joined Rockwell Group in 2012, will continue to serve as Studio Leader of his 35-person team, and lead a diverse array of architecture and interiors projects, including hospitality, luxury residential, workplace environments, and cultural projects located in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.



As a partner, Keffer’s responsibilities will expand to cover many initiatives including staff development and firm-wide areas of growth. His current projects include Nobu Downtown (New York), Union Square Cafe and Daily Provisions (New York), Warner Music Group Headquarters (Los Angeles), Moxy Miami, Hotel EMC2 (Chicago), W Madrid, Brightline train stations (Miami, Orlando, West Palm Beach, and Ft. Lauderdale), Battersea Power Station (London), 111 Murray (New York), House 39 (New York), 15 Hudson Yards in collaboration with Diller Scofidio + Renfro (New York), One Grant Park (Chicago), and MGM Cotai (Macau).



“Naming Greg a Partner at Rockwell Group acknowledges his design and management excellence and his unwavering commitment to our firm, people, culture and future,” said David Rockwell, founder and President of Rockwell Group. “In just five years, Greg has demonstrated tremendous leadership and vision, pushing our studio’s boundaries and adding new project types to our portfolio.”



“I’m honored to take on this new leadership role at Rockwell Group” said Greg Keffer, Partner and Studio Leader. “Working with our talented staff of architects and designers, I am both excited and eager to further expand the scope of the firm’s work, in particular projects related to public space and hospitality.”



Keffer’s past projects at Rockwell Group include NeueHouse New York and NeueHouse Hollywood, William Morris Endeavor | IMG (New York), the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac (Québec City), The Time Hotel (New York), Chefs Club (New York), 605 Third Avenue (New York), Sky (New York), and Station House (Washington, DC). Prior to joining Rockwell Group, Keffer served as Design Director at Jeffrey Beers International and was a Principal at STUDIOS Architecture.



Honors and recognition include the 2017 NYCxDESIGN Award for Nobu Downtown (Winner) and Union Square Cafe (Finalist), the International Interior Design Association (IIDA) Award for NeueHouse Hollywood (2017), Interior Design Best of Year Award (Office: Co-Working) for NeueHouse, Interior Design Make It Work Award for NeueHouse New York (2015), NeueHouse Hollywood (2016) the International Design Awards (Bronze) for NeueHouse New York (2014), Contract Magazine’s Annual Interiors Award for NeueHouse New York (2014), Hospitality Design Placemaking Award for Chefs Club, Industrial Design Excellence Award (IDEA) for Bistro Le Sam (2015).



Greg holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Architecture and a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Design from Ball State University.





About Rockwell Group

Based in New York with a satellite office in Madrid, Rockwell Group is an interdisciplinary architecture and design firm that emphasizes innovation and thought leadership in every project. Founded by David Rockwell, FAIA, the 250-person firm uses theater, technology, and finely wrought craft to create extraordinary experiences and built environments across the globe. Projects include the Union Square Cafe (New York); NeueHouse (New York and Los Angeles); Nobu restaurants and hotels worldwide, including the new Nobu Downtown; TED Theater (Vancouver); the New York EDITION; 15 Hudson Yards and the Shed in New York in collaboration with Diller Scofidio + Renfro; W Hotels (New York, Paris, Madrid, Suzhou, Singapore and Vieques); and set designs for Falsettos, She Loves Me, and Kinky Boots. Honors and recognition include 2016 Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Best Scenic Design for She Loves Me; the AIANY President’s Award; the Cooper Hewitt National Design Award; and the Presidential Design Award. For more information, please visit





Contact:

Kate_Atkinson@dkcnews.com









David Rockwell, founder and President of Rockwell Group, and Shawn Sullivan, Partner, today announced the appointment of Greg Keffer, AIA, LEED AP to Partner, effective immediately. Keffer, who joined Rockwell Group in 2012, will continue to serve as Studio Leader of his 35-person team, and lead a diverse array of architecture and interiors projects, including hospitality, luxury residential, workplace environments, and cultural projects located in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.As a partner, Keffer’s responsibilities will expand to cover many initiatives including staff development and firm-wide areas of growth. His current projects include Nobu Downtown (New York), Union Square Cafe and Daily Provisions (New York), Warner Music Group Headquarters (Los Angeles), Moxy Miami, Hotel EMC2 (Chicago), W Madrid, Brightline train stations (Miami, Orlando, West Palm Beach, and Ft. Lauderdale), Battersea Power Station (London), 111 Murray (New York), House 39 (New York), 15 Hudson Yards in collaboration with Diller Scofidio + Renfro (New York), One Grant Park (Chicago), and MGM Cotai (Macau).“Naming Greg a Partner at Rockwell Group acknowledges his design and management excellence and his unwavering commitment to our firm, people, culture and future,” said David Rockwell, founder and President of Rockwell Group. “In just five years, Greg has demonstrated tremendous leadership and vision, pushing our studio’s boundaries and adding new project types to our portfolio.”“I’m honored to take on this new leadership role at Rockwell Group” said Greg Keffer, Partner and Studio Leader. “Working with our talented staff of architects and designers, I am both excited and eager to further expand the scope of the firm’s work, in particular projects related to public space and hospitality.”Keffer’s past projects at Rockwell Group include NeueHouse New York and NeueHouse Hollywood, William Morris Endeavor | IMG (New York), the Fairmont Le Château Frontenac (Québec City), The Time Hotel (New York), Chefs Club (New York), 605 Third Avenue (New York), Sky (New York), and Station House (Washington, DC). Prior to joining Rockwell Group, Keffer served as Design Director at Jeffrey Beers International and was a Principal at STUDIOS Architecture.Honors and recognition include the 2017 NYCxDESIGN Award for Nobu Downtown (Winner) and Union Square Cafe (Finalist), the International Interior Design Association (IIDA) Award for NeueHouse Hollywood (2017), Interior Design Best of Year Award (Office: Co-Working) for NeueHouse, Interior Design Make It Work Award for NeueHouse New York (2015), NeueHouse Hollywood (2016) the International Design Awards (Bronze) for NeueHouse New York (2014), Contract Magazine’s Annual Interiors Award for NeueHouse New York (2014), Hospitality Design Placemaking Award for Chefs Club, Industrial Design Excellence Award (IDEA) for Bistro Le Sam (2015).Greg holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Architecture and a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Design from Ball State University.About Rockwell GroupBased in New York with a satellite office in Madrid, Rockwell Group is an interdisciplinary architecture and design firm that emphasizes innovation and thought leadership in every project. Founded by David Rockwell, FAIA, the 250-person firm uses theater, technology, and finely wrought craft to create extraordinary experiences and built environments across the globe. Projects include the Union Square Cafe (New York); NeueHouse (New York and Los Angeles); Nobu restaurants and hotels worldwide, including the new Nobu Downtown; TED Theater (Vancouver); the New York EDITION; 15 Hudson Yards and the Shed in New York in collaboration with Diller Scofidio + Renfro; W Hotels (New York, Paris, Madrid, Suzhou, Singapore and Vieques); and set designs for Falsettos, She Loves Me, and Kinky Boots. Honors and recognition include 2016 Tony and Drama Desk Awards for Best Scenic Design for She Loves Me; the AIANY President’s Award; the Cooper Hewitt National Design Award; and the Presidential Design Award. For more information, please visit www.rockwellgroup.com Tweet



