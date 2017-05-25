|
|
|
|
|
Company News
Beazley and Rainprotection Insurance Partner to Offer 'Inability to Attend' Coverage to Event Organizers
5/25/2017
Beazley, a leading specialist event cancellation insurer, has partnered with Rainprotection Insurance to offer event organizers protection against the administrative burden and associated fees of processing ticket refunds for attendees who are no longer able to attend events that are not cancelled or delayed.
The new Inability to Attend product, sold by Rainprotection Insurance and underwritten by Beazley, is designed to assist event organizers in reimbursing attendees who miss events due to reasons outside their control, such as illness, travel issues or a family bereavement. The cost of the coverage can be incorporated into attendee show registration charges at no additional cost to organizers.
Christian Phillips, head of Beazley’s US Contingency team, said: “It is inevitable that some people may not be able to attend events due to reasons beyond their control. Inability to Attend not only allows event organizers to reimburse these attendee registration costs, but also takes away the headache of managing refunds.”
Rob Weber, CEO of Rainprotection Insurance, added: “With Inability to Attend insurance, event organizers can protect and enhance their brand image, while retaining their registration revenue and eliminating time consuming administrative tasks.”
Rainprotection Insurance provides liability coverage to the organizers of thousands of events across the US annually. The Inability to Attend product complements their suite of offerings for the event industry.
Beazley plc is the parent company of specialist insurance businesses with operations in Europe, the US, Canada, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East and Australia. Beazley manages six Lloyd’s syndicates and, in 2016, underwrote gross premiums worldwide of $2,195.6 million. All Lloyd’s syndicates are rated A by A.M. Best.
Beazley’s underwriters in the United States focus on writing a range of specialist insurance products. In the admitted market, coverage is provided by Beazley Insurance Company, Inc., an A.M. Best A rated carrier licensed in all 50 states. In the surplus lines market, coverage is provided by the Beazley syndicates at Lloyd’s.
Beazley is a market leader in many of its chosen lines, which include professional indemnity, property, marine, reinsurance, accident and life, and political risks and contingency business. For more information go to www.ketchumzito.com.
Contact:
deborah.kostroun@ketchumzito.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|