Company News
ProExhibits Launches ProGlobalEvents to Focus on Extraordinary Corporate Events
5/25/2017
ProExhibits, an award-winning design and production team of exhibit, event and environment experts serving clients worldwide, announced today the launch of ProGlobalEvents. This separate corporate entity will continue the successful corporate events business that ProExhibits started over 30 years ago. Spearheading this new entity is events veteran, Lars Sorensen.
“Lars is an accomplished executive with a long history of success in both the entertainment and corporate events industries. As our VP of Corporate Events Operations, Lars will bring both innovation and execution skills to this business. We’ve been providing large brands with event production services for years and this has now grown to the point where we have created a new company to completely focus on this segment,” said Dick Wheeler, President of both ProGlobalEvents and ProExhibits.
In addition, Lars added, “There is an emerging evolution where the paths of the entertainment and corporate worlds are converging towards events that feature unique venues and experiences. I’m excited to join a company where we can support not only traditional events but also customized experiences that utilize my diverse background in events such as large corporate gatherings, tech conferences, festival style concerts, high profile charity events, and the Grammy Awards.”
About ProExhibits and ProGlobalEvents
ProExhibits is the largest fully integrated Northern-California-based Events, Exhibits and Environments company with numerous awards and certifications including Event Marketer’s FAB 50 list, Inc. Magazine’s “500” list and the OSPI global partners certification. ProGlobalEvents is the new corporate entity that will partner with ProExhibits in creating and producing extraordinary corporate events. For more information see www.proglobalevents.com.
Contact:
PMiller@ProExhibits.com
