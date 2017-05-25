trending Sponsored Content

New Products

StageSpot Launches Online Custom Gobo Creator

5/25/2017

For StageSpot, “gobo” is not just another four-letter word. Today, one of the industry-leading suppliers of theatrical and stage lighting, and other stage supply needs, announced the launch of its game-changing online custom gobo creator. The company created the advanced platform for industry professionals and their clients, allowing users the ability to choose from more than 75 pre-made templates or to upload custom images and artwork, making the process quicker and more flexible than ever.



An acronym for the phrase “Goes Before Optics,” a gobo is a disc typically made from steel, glass, or plastic that is used as a partial screen in front of a light. Gobos block or filter light to project a specific shape or design, and are commonly used for weddings, displaying the newlyweds’ names in light, but can also be used to project company logos or even scenery onto a backdrop or stage.



“StageSpot designed this platform so that DJs, event planners and stage professionals can get the exact custom designs they need without the hassle they may have experienced in the past,” said Kevin Richie, Co-Founder of StageSpot. “While gobos have been widely used in our industry for decades, very few advancements have been made to simplify the ordering process.”



StageSpot constructed its gobo creator to modernize the process and avoid some of the obstacles previously faced when ordering. With its intuitive online interface, the platform has effectively done away with the additional time and cost of creating artwork to match particular specifications or hiring a graphic designer to complete the work. Understanding its clients’ needs, StageSpot created the platform with a number of pre-built design elements and graphics, as well as the ability to manage layers which makes it easier to modify complex designs. Because the site is not Flash-based, it loads quickly and is convenient and accessible for all users—allowing them to view their custom designs in real time. Another feature lets users create personal catalogs in order to easily personalize, save, share, modify, and re-order their own templates, again and again.



“We listened to our customers and created a user-friendly technology to allow them to create any design they could imagine, accurately and efficiently,” added Richie. “Now we’ve put the customer back in the driver’s seat to create what they need and want, without any room for error—which just happens to be from the comfort of their own laptop or desktop!”



StageSpot’s custom gobo creator streamlines the process by addressing all of the customer’s technical needs such as size, material, text, and custom art, and includes dozens of pre-designed templates for inspiration. Visit the site to start using StageSpot’s custom gobo creator.





About StageSpot

StageSpot was founded in March of 2000, when two IATSE electricians who worked in theatre and rock and roll for a combined 50+ years. Having dealt with industry suppliers, StageSpot’s founders developed the company to eliminate existing shortcomings in logistics, product offerings and customer service. Learn more at





Contact:

debbie@rockcandymedia.com









