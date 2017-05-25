WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
Skyline E3 Now Representing the Skyline Brand in St. Louis
5/25/2017
Skyline Exhibits is proud to announce that Skyline E3, an award-winning Skyline dealer, is now serving Missouri including the greater St. Louis area. Skyline E3 has been the Skyline dealer in Kansas City since August 2000 offering clients a full range of services from consultation and exhibit design through installation and beyond.

“We are excited to represent the Skyline brand in St. Louis and Eastern Missouri,” stated Todd Williams, president and CEO of Skyline E3. “We achieved success in Kansas City by delivering innovative products, smart solutions and responsive service and we look forward to doing the same for clients in St. Louis.”

As the only authorized dealer in Missouri, only Skyline E3 can deliver the wide range of portable displays and custom modular systems offered by Skyline Exhibits. Skyline E3 also has access to Skyline Service Centers located in major venue cities – Las Vegas, Orlando, Chicago and Toronto – offering exhibit rental local to the show along with many supporting services.

Skyline E3 is part of the Skyline network comprised of nearly 80 dealers in North America and representation in 30 countries.


About Skyline
Skyline Exhibits is North America's leading brand of exhibit systems known for high-quality products and services, cost-saving portability, innovative functionality, creative design and exhibitor education. Skyline has nearly 80 Design Centers in North America, Regional Service Centers in top venue cities and representation in 30 countries. The company manufactures a broad range of products for trade shows and events – from banner stands and pop-up displays to large custom modular exhibits. With over 20 integrated exhibit systems, state-of-the-art production of large-format graphics and options for exhibit rental and services, Skyline provides exhibit solutions for virtually any size or budget. Skyline is the Innovation Home for the Skyline® WindScape® Brand. For more information go to www.skyline.com.


Contact:
SofiaTroutman@skyline.com





More information about Skyline Exhibits...




