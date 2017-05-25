trending Sponsored Content

Exhibitus' Client, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Wins Platinum Hermes for Engagement Experience

Exhibitus announced today that the company’s client, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Inc. (Toshiba), has received a platinum Hermes Creative Award for its interactive engagement at the 2017 National Retail Federation (NRF) exhibition in January.



Toshiba’s theme for this year’s NRF event was The Path to Brilliant Commerce. The company understands that retail consumers are looking for a seamless customer experience. The booth’s interactive design ensured that attendees left the event with an appreciation for how Toshiba enables retailers to deliver enriched shopping experiences, gather actionable insights and provide a frictionless checkout through deep retail expertise and a broad portfolio of services and solutions.



To demonstrate the value of Toshiba’s solutions, Exhibitus graphically displayed details of two different shopping journeys on individual 10’x20’ “raw wood” walls using conductive ink technology. The conductive ink that was screen-printed on the wood was also wired to a special board, creating a live circuitry that triggered both sound and visual reaction to touch. Click here for a link to a video demonstration of this engagement: https://vimeo.com/210620156



“Our Creative Producer, Jeff Smith, and his team did a masterful job bringing these stories to life,” said Brad Falberg, president of Exhibitus. “Through close, step-by-step collaboration with Toshiba’s event team, we were able to design an interaction that not only drew attendees into the exhibit, but also provided Toshiba staff the opportunity to delve deeper into any aspect of the journey with their guests. We congratulate Toshiba for leading this project to such success.”



“Our exhibit at this year's Big Show was designed to allow visitors an opportunity to explore a variety of engaging shopping experiences powered by Toshiba retail technologies,” said Bill Melo, Chief Marketing Executive, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “Exhibitus helped us to tell the Brilliant Commerce story in a very entertaining way.”



