|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Emerging Trade Show Trends to Watch Awards
mg Receives American Web Design Award Company News
MCH Group Acquires MC2, a Leading Event Marketing Service Provider in the U.S. EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of the 31st Annual Exhibit Design Awards Venues & Destinations
Three SmithBucklin Client Organization Events Recognized Among Fastest-Growing Trade Shows Sponsored Content
New Technology Streamlines Making Great First Impressions Company News
New Services, New Faces, New Pricing Model from The Expo Group Company News
T3 Expo and the American Chemistry Society Make Chemistry Cool at SXSW Venues & Destinations
Quito, Ecuador Breaks Ground on New Convention Center
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Awards
Exhibitus’ Client, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Wins Platinum Hermes for Engagement Experience
5/25/2017
Exhibitus announced today that the company’s client, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Inc. (Toshiba), has received a platinum Hermes Creative Award for its interactive engagement at the 2017 National Retail Federation (NRF) exhibition in January.
Toshiba’s theme for this year’s NRF event was The Path to Brilliant Commerce. The company understands that retail consumers are looking for a seamless customer experience. The booth’s interactive design ensured that attendees left the event with an appreciation for how Toshiba enables retailers to deliver enriched shopping experiences, gather actionable insights and provide a frictionless checkout through deep retail expertise and a broad portfolio of services and solutions.
To demonstrate the value of Toshiba’s solutions, Exhibitus graphically displayed details of two different shopping journeys on individual 10’x20’ “raw wood” walls using conductive ink technology. The conductive ink that was screen-printed on the wood was also wired to a special board, creating a live circuitry that triggered both sound and visual reaction to touch. Click here for a link to a video demonstration of this engagement: https://vimeo.com/210620156
“Our Creative Producer, Jeff Smith, and his team did a masterful job bringing these stories to life,” said Brad Falberg, president of Exhibitus. “Through close, step-by-step collaboration with Toshiba’s event team, we were able to design an interaction that not only drew attendees into the exhibit, but also provided Toshiba staff the opportunity to delve deeper into any aspect of the journey with their guests. We congratulate Toshiba for leading this project to such success.”
“Our exhibit at this year's Big Show was designed to allow visitors an opportunity to explore a variety of engaging shopping experiences powered by Toshiba retail technologies,” said Bill Melo, Chief Marketing Executive, Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. “Exhibitus helped us to tell the Brilliant Commerce story in a very entertaining way.”
Exhibitus is also excited to announce that the company and its advertising agency, Von.Lea Agency (www.vonlea.com) won a Platinum Hermes Award in the category of Advertising Campaign for its eight-month long “Go…” campaign in EXHIBITOR magazine.
About Exhibitus
Headquartered in Atlanta with offices in Chicago, New York and Raleigh, Exhibitus also features global service capabilities to support clients abroad. Exhibitus’ clients include Abbott, AGCO, Alcoa, Cox Business, Ferguson, Kawneer, Lexus, Mimaki, MBX Systems, Toshiba, ViaSat, Verizon, and Wells Fargo. For more information, go to www.exhibitus.com.
Contact:
deborah.cox@exhibitus.com
More information about Exhibitus...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|