|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Leverage These 6 Trade Show Trends for Strategic Results Awards
mg Receives American Web Design Award Company News
MCH Group Acquires MC2, a Leading Event Marketing Service Provider in the U.S. EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of the 31st Annual Exhibit Design Awards Venues & Destinations
Three SmithBucklin Client Organization Events Recognized Among Fastest-Growing Trade Shows Sponsored Content
New Technology Streamlines Making Great First Impressions Company News
New Services, New Faces, New Pricing Model from The Expo Group Company News
T3 Expo and the American Chemistry Society Make Chemistry Cool at SXSW Venues & Destinations
Quito, Ecuador Breaks Ground on New Convention Center
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Company News, Shows & Events
Access TCA Brings ASCO 2017 Setup to Social Media
5/25/2017
Again this year, Access TCA is bringing set-up for ASCO to social media. “We feel it’s important for our client companies, particularly the people who have no idea what goes on at trade shows--much less what is involved in the set-up process--to understand what preparing for a major show like ASCO entails, “said Jon Ellms, Principal, and VP at Access. “By reaching a large audience via social media, by showing them what we do on an almost daily basis, we hope to broaden everyone’s understanding of the logistics necessary for a successful show.”
Using the hashtag #AccessatASCO initiated in 2016, the Access team will report its daily combined step count for the three days--May 31 to June 1--preceding show opening via social media. The steps-in-progress activity will be shared on Instagram Stories with #stepsforCCF since the program will be tied to a contribution by Access to the Conquer Cancer Foundation (CCF), the patient advocacy arm of ASCO. “ASCO is our company’s largest show,” said Ellms. “We are happy with our representation on the show floor, but more than that, we join with the Association in highlighting the importance of this meeting for finding new ways to manage cancer.”
Follow Access TCA on Instagram at #Accessgram.
ASCO opens in Chicago at McCormick Place at 10 AM, Saturday, June 3, 2017.
About Access
Access is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the healthcare, automotive, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit www.accesstca.com to learn more.
Contact:
jellms@accesstca.com
More information about Access TCA...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|