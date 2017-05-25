trending Sponsored Content

Access TCA Brings ASCO 2017 Setup to Social Media

Tweet 5/25/2017

Again this year, Access TCA is bringing set-up for ASCO to social media. “We feel it’s important for our client companies, particularly the people who have no idea what goes on at trade shows--much less what is involved in the set-up process--to understand what preparing for a major show like ASCO entails, “said Jon Ellms, Principal, and VP at Access. “By reaching a large audience via social media, by showing them what we do on an almost daily basis, we hope to broaden everyone’s understanding of the logistics necessary for a successful show.”



Using the hashtag #AccessatASCO initiated in 2016, the Access team will report its daily combined step count for the three days--May 31 to June 1--preceding show opening via social media. The steps-in-progress activity will be shared on Instagram Stories with #stepsforCCF since the program will be tied to a contribution by Access to the Conquer Cancer Foundation (CCF), the patient advocacy arm of ASCO. “ASCO is our company’s largest show,” said Ellms. “We are happy with our representation on the show floor, but more than that, we join with the Association in highlighting the importance of this meeting for finding new ways to manage cancer.”



Follow Access TCA on Instagram at #Accessgram.



ASCO opens in Chicago at McCormick Place at 10 AM, Saturday, June 3, 2017.





About Access

Access is an independent event marketing organization with more than 30 years of growth fueled by entrepreneurial thinking and high-touch service. We build memorable strategy-based solutions for leaders in the healthcare, automotive, animal health, technology, and consumer goods industries. Visit





Contact:

jellms@accesstca.com











