EXHIBITORFastTrak Brings Professional Development Education for Exhibitors and Corporate Event Marketers to Providence

Tweet 5/25/2017

Exhibitor Media Group, the award-winning leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, is pleased to announce that its



EXHIBITORFastTrak will be held from July 11 – 14 at the Hotel Providence. EXHIBITORFastTrak is open to any professionals in trade show or corporate event marketing. The agenda includes a wide selection of topics ranging from budgeting, branding, integrated marketing communications, measurement, and more. Attendees can select sessions and workshops from up to four complete days of education.



EXHIBITORFastTrak features university-affiliated sessions that can lead to Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) professional certification. The



“Access’ affiliation with the CTSM program - first at



“Conference attendees routinely tell me that they especially enjoy the more intimate atmosphere of EXHIBITORFastTrak,” commented Dee Silfies, chief learning strategist, Exhibitor Media Group. “They value being able to share their challenges and tap into other participants’ solutions, ideas, and successes in smaller groups. Plus, they benefit from many opportunities to informally chat with our instructors.”



For details about EXHIBITORFastTrak learning opportunities, registration, and additional information, go to





About Exhibitor Media Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning LIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





Contact:

questions@exhibitormagazine.com









