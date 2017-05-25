|
|
|
|
|
EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITORFastTrak Brings Professional Development Education for Exhibitors and Corporate Event Marketers to Providence
5/25/2017
Exhibitor Media Group, the award-winning leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, is pleased to announce that its EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conference is coming to Providence, Rhode Island, the first of four locations for 2017.
EXHIBITORFastTrak will be held from July 11 – 14 at the Hotel Providence. EXHIBITORFastTrak is open to any professionals in trade show or corporate event marketing. The agenda includes a wide selection of topics ranging from budgeting, branding, integrated marketing communications, measurement, and more. Attendees can select sessions and workshops from up to four complete days of education.
EXHIBITORFastTrak features university-affiliated sessions that can lead to Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) professional certification. The CTSM designation is awarded by EXHIBITOR in affiliation with Northern Illinois University Outreach and reflects adherence to the highest educational standards of trade show and event marketing.
“Access’ affiliation with the CTSM program - first at EXHIBITORLIVE and now with the sponsorship of FastTrak in Providence - is increasingly important to us, to the extent that our own employees are literally lining up to participate,” said Amy Sondrup, president, Access TCA. “We are proud to be associated so closely with the program and to give our support to the many marketers who are so diligent about earning this designation. Working with clients who are collaborative and proactive in managing their programs demonstrates to us, time and again, that education is the key to trade show success as well as to budget protection.”
“Conference attendees routinely tell me that they especially enjoy the more intimate atmosphere of EXHIBITORFastTrak,” commented Dee Silfies, chief learning strategist, Exhibitor Media Group. “They value being able to share their challenges and tap into other participants’ solutions, ideas, and successes in smaller groups. Plus, they benefit from many opportunities to informally chat with our instructors.”
For details about EXHIBITORFastTrak learning opportunities, registration, and additional information, go to www.ExhibitorFastTrak.com.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
|
