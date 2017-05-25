trending Sponsored Content

Awards, Company News

2020 Exhibits Wins American Marketing Association’s Crystal Award

5/25/2017

The American Marketing Association honored 2020 Exhibits for marketing communications excellence at the Annual American Marketing Association Crystal Awards. Recognizing the most compelling marketing that fulfills stated objectives and produces measurable results, the AMA Crystal Awards recognize best in class creative and proven results.



With more than 330 finalists representing over 120 Houston companies in 97 categories, Team 2020 Exhibits brought home the Crystal Award in the Large Exhibit category for Wood Group Mustang at OTC.



As a global leader in the multi-faceted oil services industry, Wood Group Mustang maintains a global presence across a broad spectrum of tradeshows and industry events. With the flexibility to service multiple shows in various fields, it was vital to the events team to keep their exhibit resources nimble enough to accommodate changes in venue, content, footprint size, and budget. Collaborating with Wood Group Mustang, the 2020 Exhibits design team flexible exhibit system that would be reconfigurable for any variety of show scenarios. The design maximizes visibility, with brand awareness and a 360-degree visual reference in mind.



“Celebrating stellar creative that is backed by proven strategy and results, the AMA Crystal Awards recognize the best and brightest in marketing and design. We are honored, exceedingly proud of our team, and proud to work in partnership with world leaders such as Wood Group Mustang," said Bob Babine, president of 2020 Exhibits.



Headquartered in Houston, TX, with offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Las Vegas, Toledo, St. Louis and Salt Lake City, 2020 Exhibits provides total tradeshow and event management, including the design, fabrication, and installation of trade show exhibits for clients locally, nationally and internationally. With a laser-sharp focus on the delivery of dynamic, interactive experiences to build brand engagement, 2020 Exhibits proven expertise in the integration of custom rental exhibits and multi-screen, A/V rich environments helps global brands drive results. The Environments Division's Corporate Interiors and Signage Group delivers crisp and compelling ADA-Compliant and Architectural Signage; Multifamily Creative Sign and Environmental Sign Design; Sign Package Design, Fabrication and Installation Nationwide; Environmental & Wayfinding Signage along with robust Naming & Identity programs. For more information go to





