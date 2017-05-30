|
|
|
|
|
EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Jury Panel for Expo 2017 Awards
5/30/2017
EXHBITOR Magazine has selected the following panel of internationally acclaimed designers and experiential marketers to jury its Expo 2017 Awards. The jurors represent nine different countries and five continents.
The early-bird deadline ($250) is July 19, 2017, and the final deadline ($325) is July 26, 2017.
For more information about the Expo 2017 awards, to go www.ExhibitorOnline.com/Awards/Expo/.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|