EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Jury Panel for Expo 2017 Awards
5/30/2017
EXHBITOR Magazine has selected the following panel of internationally acclaimed designers and experiential marketers to jury its Expo 2017 Awards. The jurors represent nine different countries and five continents.
  • Oscar Acosta, CEO/owner, Dek-O Solutions S.A.S., Bogota, Colombia
  • Alejandro Blitstein, architect/director, Dodecaedro S.A., Buenos Aires, Argentina
  • Dana Esposito, creative director, Elevation Exhibits and Events, Shrewsbury, MA
  • Alp Gumus, managing partner, Terminal Design, Istanbul
  • Justin Hawes, managing director, Scan Display Solutions Pty Ltd., Johannesburg, South Africa
  • Peter Jung, executive director, Milton Exhibits Group, Kowloon, Hong Kong
  • Jorge Reis Alves, founder and partner, Mindtrooper, Lisbon, Portugal
  • Andrew Sexton, creative director and agency partner, 2LK Design Ltd., Farnham, United Kingdom
  • Victor Torregroza, brand experiences program manager, global event marketing, Intel Corp., Santa Clara, CA
  • Nico Ueberholz, principal, Ueberholz GmbH, Wuppertal, Germany
  • Tom Yurkin, creative director, Freeman, Dallas
Offering eight categories, the competition is open to pavilions, presentations, and pavilion elements appearing at Expo 2017 (the world’s fair in Astana, Kazakhstan). All entrants in the Best Pavilion and Best Small Pavilion categories that provide appropriate photos will be eligible for the People’s Choice Award, and all entrants will be eligible for the Editor’s Choice Award. Expo 2017 Award winners and Honorable Mentions will be selected at the judges’ discretion. Winners will receive a custom trophy and will be featured in the December 2017 issue of EXHIBITOR magazine.

The early-bird deadline ($250) is July 19, 2017, and the final deadline ($325) is July 26, 2017.

For more information about the Expo 2017 awards, to go www.ExhibitorOnline.com/Awards/Expo/.


About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.

EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.


Contact:
questions@exhibitormagazine.com






