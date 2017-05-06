|
|
|
|
|
Awards, EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine's Expo 2017 Awards Accepting Entries
6/5/2017
EXHIBITOR magazine is now accepting entries for its Expo 2017 Awards competition. The contest is open to pavilions, presentations, and pavilion elements appearing at Expo 2017 (the world’s fair in Astana, Kazakhstan).
The competition will be judged by a star-studded panel of multidisciplinary design, experiential marketing, and communications experts who will ultimately choose which entries represent the best the world has to offer. Visit www.ExhibitorOnline.com/Awards/Expo/#judges to learn more about the jurors.
“This is the fourth Expo Awards competition that EXHIBITOR has held,” said Travis Stanton, editor of EXHIBITOR. “We are proud to have recognized the best work from Expo 2010 in Shanghai, Expo 2012 in Yeosu, and Expo 2015 in Milan. Now, we’re looking forward to bringing the competition to Astana, and spotlighting the phenomenal work on display as part of Expo 2017.”
The early bird deadline for entry is July, 19, 2017 ($250), and the final deadline is July 26, 2017 ($325). Categories include Best Pavilion, Best Exterior Design, Best Small Pavilion, Best Activity/Interactive, Best Interpretation of Theme, Best Presentation, Best Use of Technology, and Elements and Details. All entries are eligible for the Editor's Choice Award, which will be judged by the editor of EXHIBITOR magazine. All entries in the Best Pavilion and Best Small Pavilion categories will be eligible for the People's Choice Award, which will be chosen via online vote in August.
Winners and Honorable Mentions will be selected at the judges’ discretion and will be notified by Aug. 31, 2017. Winners will receive a free custom trophy along with editorial coverage in EXHIBITOR magazine’s December 2017 issue.
For more information on the competition, visit www.ExhibitorOnline.com/Awards/Expo/ or contact Linda Armstrong, awards manager, at larmstrong@exhibitormagazine.com.
About Exhibitor Media Group
The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.
EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.
Contact:
larmstrong@exhibitormagazine.com
|
|