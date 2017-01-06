|
|
|
|
|
Company News, Shows & Events
Lead Capture Contributes to Success at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017
6/1/2017
At CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017, the international gathering place every three years for the construction industries, a leading global manufacturing company utilized Lead Capture®, a product of Modus Engagement, to improve and enhance their results in acquiring qualified leads from traffic to their exhibit.
With 200 reps using Lead Capture on their mobile devices, the company reported results of over 1,700 qualified leads collected. Compared to their last ConExpo appearance in 2012, the percentage of qualified leads gathered doubled from 40% to 80%. Each lead was sent a timely follow up email with personalized content within the same day that they attended the show.
“Lead Capture strategically increases your odds of getting high quality leads at trade shows and events," said Orrin Broberg, President and CEO of Modus Engagement. "The natural interaction of engaging booth visitors in conversation still has to happen, but by using the app, you now have a way to enhance those conversations and the ability to follow up immediately with relevant information."
Several other exhibitors at CONEXPO-CON/AGG reported similar success in using Lead Capture to drive additional ROI at the show.
About Lead Capture®
Powered by Modus Engagement’s proprietary platform technology, Lead Capture enables event professionals to retrieve, qualify, distribute, and follow up with tradeshow and event leads all from their mobile device. Simplifying the process of recording accurate contact information during a conversation, users can include detailed notes and qualifying questions for each lead while presenting relevant sales materials and the option to send follow up via email. All lead information can be synced immediately with CRM and Marketing Automation systems to save time and avoid manual data entry. Learn more at www.goleadcapture.com.
About Modus Engagement
Modus Engagement is committed to driving the innovations needed to shape the future of marketing, sales, and customer engagement through digital technology solutions. Its platforms include App Data Room, the leading enterprise sales enablement & asset performance platform for global sales and marketing teams to organize, store, share, present, and track content. Lead Capture, to retrieve and generate leads and maximize ROI for trade shows & events. And MX Studio, Next Generation Interactive Content Authoring. To date, Modus Engagement technology has driven over 375,000 sales conversations in more than 43 languages between enterprise sales and marketing professionals and their customers. Learn more at www.modusengagement.com.
Contact:
sussatis@modusengagement.com
More information about Lead Capture...
|
|
|
|