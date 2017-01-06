|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Leverage These 6 Trade Show Trends for Strategic Results Awards
mg Receives American Web Design Award EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITOR Magazine Announces Winners of the 31st Annual Exhibit Design Awards Venues & Destinations
Three SmithBucklin Client Organization Events Recognized Among Fastest-Growing Trade Shows EXHIBITOR News
Exhibitions Mean Business Campaign Opens Registration for Exhibitions Day Legislative Fly-in, June 6-7 in Washington D.C. Company News
New Services, New Faces, New Pricing Model from The Expo Group Awards
Czarnowski Recognized by General Motors as a 2016 Supplier of the Year Venues & Destinations
Quito, Ecuador Breaks Ground on New Convention Center Company News
T3 Expo and the American Chemistry Society Make Chemistry Cool at SXSW
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Shows & Events
Final Speakers Announced for Transform USA
6/1/2017
Key senior executives from Reed Exhibitions, Tarsus Group, Consumer Technology Association (CES), Freeman XP and Messe Munich join the already impressive line-up of senior leaders and influencers speaking at Transform USA - a new conference tackling the data, analytics and digital strategy revolution within the convention and exhibition industry.
Taking place at the Marriott at Metro Center in Washington DC on Thursday, July 20, 2017, the conference is being presented by global strategy consultancy AMR International, and US-based event organizer Lippman Connects.
Designed for C-level executives, Transform USA is gathering wide-spread interest with many registrations already received from senior leaders responsible for data, analytics and digital development from convention and exhibition organizers and venues.
Transform USA follows on from AMR’s highly successful Data and Digital Strategy Events Symposium held in London last year. The event will take attendees on a guided tour, showing them how to strategically plan and develop their company’s and event’s long-term data, analytics and digital transformation.
Full speaker program is as follows:
Data and Digital as C-Suite Imperatives
Sam Lippman, President, Lippman Connects added, “We couldn’t be more pleased with the line-up of speakers who are all true experts in their field. Together with our sponsors and technology providers, Transform USA is set to become an important event that will help attendees shape their digital transformation.”
Transform USA is sponsored by a2z, Educational Measures, Experient, Convention Data Services, Feathr, Freeman, Balluun, Map Your Show, Sherpa, ASP, CNTV, Explori, Gleanin, Grip, N200, Poken, PSAV and Quick Mobile.
For further information please contact
About AMR International
For over 25 years, AMR International has developed unparalleled experience in the events industry. Today, as the events industry accelerates along its evolutionary path, AMR’s mission is to act as a guide for organizations seeking to navigate this change. AMR supports all facets of strategy, event lifecycle, data and digital, operational and transaction support. AMR is also a regular advisor to financial investors in the events industry, providing strategic M&A support in emerging and mature markets. For more information go to www.amrinternational.com.
About Lippman Connects
Lippman Connects helps your events team stay in the lead. We produce events for exhibition and convention industry professionals. Facilitated by Sam Lippman, these events are renowned for bringing together qualified professionals to share best practices, resolve common challenges, and forge productive professional relationships. Participants take away copies of exclusive research studies produced by Lippman Connects and Exhibit Surveys. For more information go to www.lippmanconnects.com.
Contact:
sam@lippmanconnects.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|