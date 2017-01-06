trending Sponsored Content

Awards

EXHIBITOR News

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

Awards

Venues & Destinations

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

Shows & Events

Final Speakers Announced for Transform USA

Tweet 6/1/2017

Key senior executives from Reed Exhibitions, Tarsus Group, Consumer Technology Association (CES), Freeman XP and Messe Munich join the already impressive line-up of senior leaders and influencers speaking at Transform USA - a new conference tackling the data, analytics and digital strategy revolution within the convention and exhibition industry.



Taking place at the Marriott at Metro Center in Washington DC on Thursday, July 20, 2017, the conference is being presented by global strategy consultancy AMR International, and US-based event organizer Lippman Connects.



Designed for C-level executives, Transform USA is gathering wide-spread interest with many registrations already received from senior leaders responsible for data, analytics and digital development from convention and exhibition organizers and venues.



Transform USA follows on from AMR’s highly successful Data and Digital Strategy Events Symposium held in London last year. The event will take attendees on a guided tour, showing them how to strategically plan and develop their company’s and event’s long-term data, analytics and digital transformation.



Full speaker program is as follows:



Data and Digital as C-Suite Imperatives Denzil Rankine, Executive Chairman - AMR International Creating a Data-Centric, Digitally-Driven Organization Jean Foster, Vice President Marketing - Consumer Technology Association

Koley Corte, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital (Americas) - Reed Exhibitions Ltd

RD Whitney, Executive Vice President, Americas - Tarsus Group Exhibitor and Attendee Requirements in a Data-Centric World Sam Lippman, President and Founder of Lippman Connects - Lipmann Connects Increasing Your Exhibitor and Attendee ROI Megan Tanel, Senior Vice President - Association of Equipment Manufacturers

Sougato Das, Vice President of Product Management - Pharmaspectra Navigating the Changing Technology Landscape Denzil Rankine, Executive Chairman - AMR International

Leonora Valvo, CEO - Swoogo

Mark Bogdansky, Senior Director, Meetings & Events - Auto Care Association Event Tech: The Future is Now David Saef, Executive Vice President of Strategy and MarketWorks - GES

Haluk Kulin, Senior Vice President, Strategy & Data - Freeman XP

Marco Giberti, Founder and CEO - Vesuvio Ventures Using Data and Analytics to Drive ROI and Profitability Scott Schenker, Vice President - Strategic Events at ServiceNow Case Studies: Using Data and Digital to Transform Events Marian Bossard, Senior Vice President - Global Market Events - Toy Association

Vincent Aydin, Digital Sales Manager - Messe Munich Technology Requirements: Creating a New Event Ecosystem Elli Riley, Senior Director Exhibits and Meeting Services - HIMSS

Mark Haley, President - Smart City Networks Denzil Rankine, Executive Chairman, AMR International said, “We are finding more and more organizers do not have a data and digital strategy for their organization. That’s why we carefully selected relevant topics and speakers so our attendees can better plan their strategic approach to events.



Sam Lippman, President, Lippman Connects added, “We couldn’t be more pleased with the line-up of speakers who are all true experts in their field. Together with our sponsors and technology providers, Transform USA is set to become an important event that will help attendees shape their digital transformation.”



Transform USA is sponsored by a2z, Educational Measures, Experient, Convention Data Services, Feathr, Freeman, Balluun, Map Your Show, Sherpa, ASP, CNTV, Explori, Gleanin, Grip, N200, Poken, PSAV and Quick Mobile.



For further information please contact • Denzil Rankine – denzil.rankine@amrinternational.com +44 20 7534 3601

• Florent Jarry – florent.jarry@amrinternational.com +44 20 7534 3609

• Sam Lippman – sam@lippmanconnects.com +1 703 979 4904





About AMR International

For over 25 years, AMR International has developed unparalleled experience in the events industry. Today, as the events industry accelerates along its evolutionary path, AMR’s mission is to act as a guide for organizations seeking to navigate this change. AMR supports all facets of strategy, event lifecycle, data and digital, operational and transaction support. AMR is also a regular advisor to financial investors in the events industry, providing strategic M&A support in emerging and mature markets. For more information go to



About Lippman Connects

Lippman Connects helps your events team stay in the lead. We produce events for exhibition and convention industry professionals. Facilitated by Sam Lippman, these events are renowned for bringing together qualified professionals to share best practices, resolve common challenges, and forge productive professional relationships. Participants take away copies of exclusive research studies produced by Lippman Connects and Exhibit Surveys. For more information go to





Contact:

sam@lippmanconnects.com









Key senior executives from Reed Exhibitions, Tarsus Group, Consumer Technology Association (CES), Freeman XP and Messe Munich join the already impressive line-up of senior leaders and influencers speaking at Transform USA - a new conference tackling the data, analytics and digital strategy revolution within the convention and exhibition industry.Taking place at the Marriott at Metro Center in Washington DC on Thursday, July 20, 2017, the conference is being presented by global strategy consultancy AMR International, and US-based event organizer Lippman Connects.Designed for C-level executives, Transform USA is gathering wide-spread interest with many registrations already received from senior leaders responsible for data, analytics and digital development from convention and exhibition organizers and venues.Transform USA follows on from AMR’s highly successful Data and Digital Strategy Events Symposium held in London last year. The event will take attendees on a guided tour, showing them how to strategically plan and develop their company’s and event’s long-term data, analytics and digital transformation.Full speaker program is as follows:Data and Digital as C-Suite ImperativesCreating a Data-Centric, Digitally-Driven OrganizationExhibitor and Attendee Requirements in a Data-Centric WorldIncreasing Your Exhibitor and Attendee ROINavigating the Changing Technology LandscapeEvent Tech: The Future is NowUsing Data and Analytics to Drive ROI and ProfitabilityCase Studies: Using Data and Digital to Transform EventsTechnology Requirements: Creating a New Event EcosystemDenzil Rankine, Executive Chairman, AMR International said, “We are finding more and more organizers do not have a data and digital strategy for their organization. That’s why we carefully selected relevant topics and speakers so our attendees can better plan their strategic approach to events.Sam Lippman, President, Lippman Connects added, “We couldn’t be more pleased with the line-up of speakers who are all true experts in their field. Together with our sponsors and technology providers, Transform USA is set to become an important event that will help attendees shape their digital transformation.”Transform USA is sponsored by a2z, Educational Measures, Experient, Convention Data Services, Feathr, Freeman, Balluun, Map Your Show, Sherpa, ASP, CNTV, Explori, Gleanin, Grip, N200, Poken, PSAV and Quick Mobile.For further information please contactAbout AMR InternationalFor over 25 years, AMR International has developed unparalleled experience in the events industry. Today, as the events industry accelerates along its evolutionary path, AMR’s mission is to act as a guide for organizations seeking to navigate this change. AMR supports all facets of strategy, event lifecycle, data and digital, operational and transaction support. AMR is also a regular advisor to financial investors in the events industry, providing strategic M&A support in emerging and mature markets. For more information go to www.amrinternational.com About Lippman ConnectsLippman Connects helps your events team stay in the lead. We produce events for exhibition and convention industry professionals. Facilitated by Sam Lippman, these events are renowned for bringing together qualified professionals to share best practices, resolve common challenges, and forge productive professional relationships. Participants take away copies of exclusive research studies produced by Lippman Connects and Exhibit Surveys. For more information go to www.lippmanconnects.com Tweet



