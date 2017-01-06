trending Sponsored Content

Awards

EXHIBITOR News

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

Awards

Venues & Destinations

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

New Research from Freeman and SSI Confirms Brand Experiences Matter to Marketers

Tweet 6/1/2017

CMOs, brand managers, and event planners alike worldwide are putting more emphasis on in-person brand experiences, according to a new survey conducted by Freeman, the leading global provider of brand experiences, and SSI, provider of data solutions and technology for consumer and B-to-B survey research. As marketers see the positive results from immersive, sensory brand experiences – encompassing everything from events, trade shows, sponsorships, virtual and hybrid events, and exhibits, to permanent installations, virtual or augmented reality experiences, and cutting-edge pop-ups – they expect to increase spend in this area to get closer to customers, build loyalty, and remain top of mind in purchase decisions.



The study polled nearly 1,000 marketing professionals across North America, Asia and Western Europe, in roles focused on both B-to-B and B-to-C segments, confirming that brand experience is more central to their roles today than it was in the past. They believe both B-to-B and consumer audiences seek more personalized interactions with brands, and more than nine out of 10 of them agree that brand experiences deliver stronger face-to-face interactions and more compelling brand engagements.



“The role of brand experience continues to increase in scope and importance, as audience expectations evolve,” said Chris Cavanaugh, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer at Freeman. “Steep competition, changing demographics and more sophisticated audiences mean now, more than ever, marketers need new approaches. The right brand experiences have the power to evolve brands, build relationships and inspire action. Our new research helps us understand brand experience as a medium of the future.”



Across the board, more than two-thirds of survey respondents agree that brand experience is an effective way to reach their organizations’ goals. Key findings from the research include: By and large, marketers feel brand experience is great for building loyalty, with 59 percent of chief marketing officers (CMOs) recognizing brand experience for its ability to create ongoing relationships with key audiences.





As marketers realize the value of brand experiences, they are shifting spend, with more than one in three CMOs expecting to allocate 21-50 percent of their budget to brand experience marketing over the next three to five years.





Marketers believe in customizing experiences to create stronger connections, yet they may not be moving fast enough. Currently, the top three tactics they are using to drive brand experience are standard: website (58 percent), social media (57 percent) and email marketing (51 percent). However, when it comes to immersing an audience into a brand, there’s an entire toolbox of game-changing technology out there. Companies involved in more than 20 events per year are taking greater advantage of these tools, which include interactive touch screens, location mapping, virtual reality, and gamification.





In Asia especially, marketers appear to be early adopters of more immersive, interactive technologies, with 42 percent tapping into sensory interaction as a way to personalize brand experience, compared to 28 percent in North America and 13 percent in Western Europe; 31 percent of Asian companies using virtual reality, compared to a meager 7 to 9 percent elsewhere. Gamification is another growing digital integration, with 22 percent of companies in Asia versus only 9 percent and 13 percent for their respective counterparts.





Brand experience is growing across all sectors, yet when looking at marketing roles within an organization, there is a disconnect, providing an opportunity for greater alignment. For example, 48 percent of CMOs value brand experience for its ability to showcase thought leadership, yet that number drops to 33 percent among brand managers and 28 percent among event planners. More than 58 percent of CMOs feel brand experience delivers strong impact in connecting audiences to their brands and increasing advocacy, yet those numbers drop by 13 to 18 percent with brand managers and event planners.



For more insights or to download the full Freeman brand experience survey, please visit





ABOUT FREEMAN

Freeman is the world’s largest brand experience company. We help our clients design, plan and deliver immersive experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive solutions, including strategy, creative, logistics, digital solutions and event technology, Freeman helps increase engagement and drive business results. What makes us different is our collaborative culture, intuitive knowledge, global perspective and personalized approach, gained from our 90 years as an industry leader. Freeman is a family-owned company with 90+ locations worldwide and over 7,000 employees, 2,000 of whom are located outside the U.S. For more information, visit





Contact:

khuber@golin.com











More information about Freeman...





CMOs, brand managers, and event planners alike worldwide are putting more emphasis on in-person brand experiences, according to a new survey conducted by Freeman, the leading global provider of brand experiences, and SSI, provider of data solutions and technology for consumer and B-to-B survey research. As marketers see the positive results from immersive, sensory brand experiences – encompassing everything from events, trade shows, sponsorships, virtual and hybrid events, and exhibits, to permanent installations, virtual or augmented reality experiences, and cutting-edge pop-ups – they expect to increase spend in this area to get closer to customers, build loyalty, and remain top of mind in purchase decisions.The study polled nearly 1,000 marketing professionals across North America, Asia and Western Europe, in roles focused on both B-to-B and B-to-C segments, confirming that brand experience is more central to their roles today than it was in the past. They believe both B-to-B and consumer audiences seek more personalized interactions with brands, and more than nine out of 10 of them agree that brand experiences deliver stronger face-to-face interactions and more compelling brand engagements.“The role of brand experience continues to increase in scope and importance, as audience expectations evolve,” said Chris Cavanaugh, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer at Freeman. “Steep competition, changing demographics and more sophisticated audiences mean now, more than ever, marketers need new approaches. The right brand experiences have the power to evolve brands, build relationships and inspire action. Our new research helps us understand brand experience as a medium of the future.”Across the board, more than two-thirds of survey respondents agree that brand experience is an effective way to reach their organizations’ goals. Key findings from the research include:For more insights or to download the full Freeman brand experience survey, please visit http://bit.ly/2q6I6ON ABOUT FREEMANFreeman is the world’s largest brand experience company. We help our clients design, plan and deliver immersive experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive solutions, including strategy, creative, logistics, digital solutions and event technology, Freeman helps increase engagement and drive business results. What makes us different is our collaborative culture, intuitive knowledge, global perspective and personalized approach, gained from our 90 years as an industry leader. Freeman is a family-owned company with 90+ locations worldwide and over 7,000 employees, 2,000 of whom are located outside the U.S. For more information, visit www.freeman.com Tweet



