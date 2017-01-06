|
|
|
|
|
Company News
New Research from Freeman and SSI Confirms Brand Experiences Matter to Marketers
6/1/2017
CMOs, brand managers, and event planners alike worldwide are putting more emphasis on in-person brand experiences, according to a new survey conducted by Freeman, the leading global provider of brand experiences, and SSI, provider of data solutions and technology for consumer and B-to-B survey research. As marketers see the positive results from immersive, sensory brand experiences – encompassing everything from events, trade shows, sponsorships, virtual and hybrid events, and exhibits, to permanent installations, virtual or augmented reality experiences, and cutting-edge pop-ups – they expect to increase spend in this area to get closer to customers, build loyalty, and remain top of mind in purchase decisions.
The study polled nearly 1,000 marketing professionals across North America, Asia and Western Europe, in roles focused on both B-to-B and B-to-C segments, confirming that brand experience is more central to their roles today than it was in the past. They believe both B-to-B and consumer audiences seek more personalized interactions with brands, and more than nine out of 10 of them agree that brand experiences deliver stronger face-to-face interactions and more compelling brand engagements.
“The role of brand experience continues to increase in scope and importance, as audience expectations evolve,” said Chris Cavanaugh, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer at Freeman. “Steep competition, changing demographics and more sophisticated audiences mean now, more than ever, marketers need new approaches. The right brand experiences have the power to evolve brands, build relationships and inspire action. Our new research helps us understand brand experience as a medium of the future.”
Across the board, more than two-thirds of survey respondents agree that brand experience is an effective way to reach their organizations’ goals. Key findings from the research include:
ABOUT FREEMAN
Freeman is the world’s largest brand experience company. We help our clients design, plan and deliver immersive experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive solutions, including strategy, creative, logistics, digital solutions and event technology, Freeman helps increase engagement and drive business results. What makes us different is our collaborative culture, intuitive knowledge, global perspective and personalized approach, gained from our 90 years as an industry leader. Freeman is a family-owned company with 90+ locations worldwide and over 7,000 employees, 2,000 of whom are located outside the U.S. For more information, visit www.freeman.com.
Contact:
khuber@golin.com
Freeman
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|