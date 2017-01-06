trending Sponsored Content

International

London and Paris Show Resilience with American Travelers in the Face of Terrorism

Tweet 6/1/2017

London and Paris will continue to rank first and second respectively amongst Americans as the most popular European destinations for summer travel, and both destinations will see an uptick in the number of summer travelers in 2017, per a review of Americans’ summer travel intent by customers of Allianz Global Assistance.



The company reviewed more than 10 million trips planned by customers during the summer season of 2015, 2016 and 2017 and found that this summer, London will welcome a 36.55 percent increase in U.S. travelers from 2016 and Paris will receive a 28.77 percent increase of US travelers from 2016, bringing both countries closer to the numbers of American travelers who visited in summer 2015, prior to the November 2015 Paris attacks.



Similarly, Stockholm will have an 8.16 percent increase in U.S. travelers compared to 2016 and are expected to beat their summer numbers from both 2015 and 2016, despite the terror attack earlier this year.



“Despite continued terrorist activity in Europe and corresponding U.S. State Department travel warnings, Americans won’t be deterred in their desire to visit iconic European destinations like London and Paris,” said Daniel Durazo, director of communications at Allianz Global Assistance USA.



The analysis showed that the top 20 destinations in Europe for 2017 summer travel ranked by percentage of travelers are: London, United Kingdom (15.3 percent); Paris, France (9.6 percent); Rome, Italy (8.2 percent); Athens, Greece (4.7 percent); Barcelona, Spain (4.6 percent); Dublin, Ireland (4.6 percent); Amsterdam, Netherlands (4.5 percent); Madrid, Spain (3.0 percent); Frankfurt, Germany (2.9 percent); Venice, Italy (2.6 percent); Zurich, Switzerland (2.6 percent); Munich, Germany (2.2 percent); Milan, Italy (2.0 percent); Copenhagen, Denmark (1.9 percent); Lisbon, Portugal (1.9 percent); Edinburgh, United Kingdom (1.8 percent); Reykjavik, Iceland (1.5 percent); Shannon, Ireland (1.2 percent); Stockholm, Sweden (1.1 percent); and Prague, Czech Republic (1.1 percent).



“Many travelers are interested in purchasing travel insurance so that they may have the option to cancel or interrupt their trip should there be a terrorist event at their destination within 30 days of their arrival,” continued Durazo.



Allianz Global Assistance offers travel insurance** through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel agents, online travel agencies, other travel suppliers and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz Global Assistance and the policies offered for travelers, please visit





Methodology: The data of U.S. travelers’ 2017 summer travel plans to Europe was gathered by analyzing the number of travelers that went through the online booking process of airfare and package paths for partners offering Allianz Global Assistance travel insurance during January 1, 2017 through April 30, 2017 to generate itineraries for flights departing from U.S. airports and arriving in Europe during May 29, 2017 through September 7, 2017. These stats were compared to figures collected during the same time frame in 2015 and 2016.









