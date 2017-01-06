trending Sponsored Content

Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre Wins Global Digital Infrastructure Award

Tweet 6/1/2017

The Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (the Centre) was announced as the joint winner of the INCON Digital Infrastructure Award 2017 at the Worldwide Exhibition for Incentive Travel, Meetings & Events (IMEX) Frankfurt 2017 recently.



Commenting on the win, the Centre’s General Manager, Alan Pryor, shared, “We are honoured to receive the Digital Infrastructure Award and very much appreciate this accolade from INCON, which recognises meeting venues that are consistently upgrading their digital backbone to meet the changing needs of clients. The Award is based on the principle that meetings are better when supported by a first-class digital infrastructure that connects delegates efficiently to enhance the meeting productivity and experience.”



Pryor continued, “Information technology (IT) infrastructure is an essential component of meeting design and delivery. Clients require greater technology integration into their events and even more customisation. It is therefore imperative that we continue to invest in IT infrastructure and upgrades, not only to secure our competitive advantage, but also to ensure our capabilities meet the rapidly changing technology needs of clients. Of utmost importance is the team expertise and knowledge behind the infrastructure and their capability to offer customised solutions that provide peace of mind to our clients and great connectivity to delegates and visitors.”



In addition, the Centre’s network infrastructure is designed to be as flexible as possible to allow it to cater to any complex and demanding client requirements. The venue’s team also works closely with clients on any customised requests and has the capability to offer clients IPv6 connectivity, filtering of applications and particular websites, customised Wi-Fi landing pages and usage statistics, to name a few.



“As the most technologically-advanced venue in Malaysia we pride ourselves on the continuous maintenance and investment in our IT infrastructure. In addition to becoming the first venue in Malaysia to install a Cisco HDX Wi-Fi system to help manage our complimentary 250Mbps Wi-Fi network (which is free from login pages and advertisements), recent investments undertaken include the installation of LAN (Local Area Network) ports with a bandwidth of 1Gbps and a 20Gbps distribution backbone utilising single mode fibre optic,” he concluded.



According to the head of the award judging panel, Bob Heile, "Events turn into disasters when venues do not appreciate the importance of crucial background services like Wi-Fi connectivity. The Award offers an opportunity to showcase venues that have worked really hard to put in place excellent digital infrastructure which permits event planners to deliver even better meetings".



INCON teamed up with a broad coalition of strategic partners to support the development and promotion of the fourth edition of the global award. The partners included International Association of Conference Centers (IACC), International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), Best Cities, IMEX, The Iceberg and this year's new media partner Association Meetings International. H82, which provides customised technical support to conference venues, was this year's award sponsor.



For all the Centre’s latest news and information, visit





