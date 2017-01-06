trending Sponsored Content

Six SmithBucklin Client Organizations’ Shows Recognized on 2016 TSNN Top 250 Trade Show List

Tweet 6/1/2017

SmithBucklin, the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other, is pleased to announce that six of its client organizations’ shows are featured on the 2016 TSNN Top 250 Trade Shows in the United States list.



Culled from show management data supplied to Trade Show News Network (TSNN), the list represents the top 250 trade shows held last year in the U.S. ranked by net square footage.



The SmithBucklin client organization shows recognized include: International Baking Industry Exposition

International Carwash Association’s The Car Wash Show™

Oncology Nursing Society’s Annual Congress

International Association of Airport Duty Free Stores’ Duty Free Show of the Americas

KeHE Distributors’ KeHE Holiday Show

KeHE Distributors’ KeHE Summer Selling & Product Innovation Show “We are honored to have six client organizations’ shows on TSNN’s list this year,” said Carol McGury, Executive Vice President, Event and Education Services. “These awards recognize our team’s creativity and hard work in delivering winning strategies for our client organizations, exhibitors and attendees.”



“The growth we are seeing in tradeshows is directly connected to our ability to create alignment between what the attendees and exhibitors want from the event,” said Dave Weil, Vice President of Event Services. “By making that happen, we generate extraordinary outcomes for our client organizations.”



One of the most respected and engaged participants in the conference, convention and trade show industry, SmithBucklin’s Event Services team expertly delivers a complete event experience for its client organizations, their partners and attendees. The team leverages powerful results through event design, business-model development, curriculum design, participant acquisition, event technology delivery, registration, and event logistics management. SmithBucklin professionals also manage trade show and sponsorship sales and fulfillment, helping to create and implement strategic sales plans, identify new year-round revenue opportunities, and develop and sustain long-term partner relationships. And, due to its significant buying power, SmithBucklin is able to provide cost savings and favorable contract terms and conditions.





About SmithBucklin

SmithBucklin is the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other. Our mission is to achieve the missions of the client organizations we serve and provide uncompromised stewardship for their long-term prosperity. SmithBucklin offers full-service management and outsourced services to trade associations, professional societies, technology user communities, industry consortia, charitable organizations, corporations and government institutes. Founded in 1949, SmithBucklin has offices in Chicago, Washington D.C., Old Lyme, Conn., St. Louis, Bethesda, Md., and San Ramon, Calif., and delivers seamless association and event management services worldwide. The company is 100 percent employee-owned. For more information, please visit





Contact:

jclark@smithbucklin.com









