Global Exhibitions Day is June 7, Activities Scheduled in 45 Countries

Tweet 6/1/2017

June 7, 2017, is Global Exhibitions Day (#GED17). With events all over the world, and an active online campaign, thousands of professionals and students are set to join celebrations highlighting the power of the exhibition industry, and the diverse career opportunities it creates.



Now in its second year, GED17 puts a special focus on the people and jobs in the exhibition industry, under the title “Think Global – Act Local”. Under the coordination of UFI, The Global Association for the Exhibition Industry, activities have been scheduled in 45 countries and regions around the world. 40 Global Exhibitions Day partner associations are united behind this joint awareness-raising campaign.







A full list of GED17 activities and supporting associations is attached to this media release, and updated daily at



UFI Managing Director / CEO Kai Hattendorf says: “GED is a truly global celebration of the exhibition industry, and all its highly-valued people! I’d like to congratulate our amazing colleagues and friends who this week are joining forces everywhere to create a global buzz that, I am sure, will spread throughout our industry and beyond.”



With 260 million visitors and 4.4 million exhibitors generating EUR 98 billion revenues every year, GED highlights the positive impact of exhibitions on jobs, business, innovation and local investment. UFI estimates that half of exhibition spending benefits host territories directly, and the other half benefits the exhibitions industry, creating or maintaining hundreds of thousands of jobs.



Support for GED has consistently grown since its launch last year, with a wave of new events ranging from national-level lobbying to local community actions. Countries showing support for the first time this year include Bahrain, Ethiopia, Finland, Honduras, Japan, Serbia and Sweden.



UFI is receiving messages of support for GED from around the world that highlight the enthusiasm many professionals share for their work in tradeshows and exhibitions, whether in marketing, operations, sales or behind-the-scenes. Many of these are published online at



For more information, including facts and figures on the exhibitions industry, please visit the web site or contact Angela Herberholz at ged@ufi.org. As well as answering individual enquiries, the UFI GED team provides: updates on global GED activities;

data on GED participation, including social media statistics;

help connecting with organisers of individual GED activities;

quotes and best practice examples;

infographics, pictures, videos. 40 GED partner associations under the UFI umbrella: AAXO (South Africa), AEFI (Italy), AEO (UK), AFE (Spain), AFECA (Asia), AFIDA (Central & South America), AMPROFEC (Mexico), AOCA (Argentina), AUMA (Germany), CAEM (Canada), CEFA (Central Europe), CENTREX (Central Europe), CFI (Italy), EEAA (Australasia), EEIA (EU), EFU (Ukraine), EMECA (Europe), EXSA (South Africa), FAIRLINK (Sweden), FAMAB (Germany), HKECIA (Hong-Kong), IAEE (USA), IDFA (Germany), IECA (Indonesia), IEIA (India), IELA (Global), IFES (Global), LECA (Lebanon), MACEOS (Malaysia), MFTA (Macao), PCEI (Poland), RUEF (Russia), SACEOS (Singapore), SECB (Singapore), SISO (USA), TEA (Thailand), TECA (Taiwan), TFOA (Turkey), UBRAFE (Brazil) and UNIMEV (France).





About UFI

The Global Association of the Exhibition Industry: UFI is the leading global association of the world’s tradeshow organisers and exhibition centre operators, as well as the major national and international exhibition associations, and selected partners of the exhibition industry. UFI’s main goal is to represent, promote and support the business interests of its members and the exhibition industry. UFI directly represents around 50,000 exhibition industry employees globally, and also works closely with its 58 national and regional association members. More than 700 member organisations in 85 countries around the world are presently signed up as members. Over 900 international trade fairs proudly bear the UFI approved label, a quality guarantee for visitors and exhibitors alike. UFI members continue to provide the international business community with a unique marketing media aimed at developing outstanding face-to-face business opportunities. For more information go to





Contact:

ged@ufi.org









