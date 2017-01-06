|
Associations/Press
PMMI and NAM Urge Congress to Reauthorize Bill Supporting Modern Workforce
6/1/2017
In an effort to strengthen the packaging and processing workforce, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, has signed on with the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) to support the reauthorization of the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act, designed to help Americans develop the skills they need to compete for high-skilled, in-demand jobs.
In 2016, the House of Representatives passed “the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act.” This legislation was a bipartisan effort that would have helped our nation’s students acquire the skills needed to be successful in today’s work environment. While the legislation had overwhelming support, passing the House of Representatives by a vote of 405-5, it did not receive Senate consideration.
Employers are reporting a shortage of skilled workers to fill in-demand positions. Modernized and relevant career and technical education (CTE) programs, designed with the input of employers and responsive to the needs identified by labor market data, are central to overcoming this skills gap.
“PMMI members are struggling to find the right technical talent required to fuel the innovation needed in our industry,” says Glen Long, senior vice president, PMMI. “Programs such as Perkins CTE will go a long way toward ensuring our members, and the industry as a whole, have the right people with the right skills to move our industry forward and compete in a global market. We are proud to stand with NAM and support this legislation.”
CTE is an effective tool for improving student outcomes and helps prepare both secondary and postsecondary students with the necessary academic, technical and employability skills required to be successful in the workforce. CTE prepares students both for college and careers and is critical to meeting the needs of this new 21st century economy.
New legislation should focus on areas where improvements can be made to current law, such as:
“Congress needs to know that employers across the country, including PMMI members, are reporting moderate to serious shortages of qualified applicants for skilled and highly skilled positions,” says Stephan Girard, director of workforce development, PMMI. “Reauthorizing Perkins will help ensure a quality employee pipeline for employers and access to in-demand and high paying jobs for America’s workforce.”
About PMMI
PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, represents more than 800 North American manufacturers and suppliers of equipment, components and materials as well as providers of related equipment and services to the packaging and processing industry. We work to advance a variety of industries by connecting consumer goods companies with manufacturing solutions through the world-class PACK EXPO portfolio of trade shows, leading trade media and a wide range of resources to empower our members. The PACK EXPO trade shows unite the world of packaging and processing to advance the industries they serve: PACK EXPO International, PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Healthcare Packaging EXPO, PACK EXPO East, EXPO PACK México, EXPO PACK Guadalajara and ProFood Tech. PMMI Media Group connects manufacturers to the latest solutions, trends and innovations in packaging and processing year-round through brands including Packaging World, Automation World, Healthcare Packaging, Contract Packaging, ProFood World and Packaging + Processing OEM. PMMI Business Drivers assist members in pursuing operational excellence through workforce development initiatives, deliver actionable business intelligence on economic, market and industry trends to support members' growth strategies, and actively connect the supply chain throughout the year. Learn more at www.Packexpo.com, www.PMMIMediaGroup.com, and www.PMMI.org.
Contact:
smarais@pmmi.org
