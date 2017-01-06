trending Sponsored Content

People

Tom Loughran Appointed Event Director for Urban Expositions' Restaurant and Foodservice Shows

Tweet 6/1/2017

Urban Exposition, a division of Clarion Events, has announced the appointment of Tom Loughran as Show Director for the company's three restaurant and foodservice events. Tom will work closely with the New York, California and Florida restaurant association partners in developing outstanding trade shows and conferences for the exhibitors and attendees who include restaurant owners and chefs of independent and chain restaurants as well as commercial and industrial foodservice operations.



Tom Loughran is an 18-year veteran of the trade show industry and most recently had been managing events in the vision and gaming industries. Before joining the trade show industry, Loughran served as a Captain in the United States Marine Corps, and is a graduate of Army Ranger School. He is a veteran of Desert Shield, Desert Storm and Operation Sea Angel, a humanitarian relief effort in Bangladesh.



"We are thrilled to welcome Tom to the Restaurant and Foodservice group of shows at Urban Expositions where he will use customer insight to develop features and events to drive event importance and satisfaction. His extensive background in the trade show industry will be a great asset to our team," said Mike Carlucci, senior vice president for Urban Expositions specialty events portfolio. "Tom has experience in all aspects of a tradeshow including sales, marketing, conference, finance and operations and brings invaluable experience of working with association partners to create market-leading events."



The three events Tom will be responsible for are: The Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo taking place August 27-29, 2017 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Visit www.westernfoodexpo.com.

The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Show taking place September 10-12, 2017 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL. Visit www.flrestaurantandlodgingshow.com.

The International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York taking place March 4-6, 2018 at the Javits Center in New York City. Visit www.internationalrestaurantny.com.

Founded in 1995, Urban Expositions, now operating as Clarion UX and owned by Clarion Events, produces and manages aportfolio of 36 trade and consumer events, serving a range of industry sectors including Gift, Souvenir, Art, Aviation, Foodservice, Specialty Retail, Gaming, Automotive and Enthusiast Lifestyle, with offices in Kennesaw, GA, Chicago, IL, Trumbull, CT, Portland, OR, and Boca Raton, FL. For more information go to





