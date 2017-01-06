trending Sponsored Content

SPIE Renews Contract with Convention Data Services

Tweet 6/1/2017

SPIE, a longtime client of Convention Data Services (CDS), has renewed their contract for another two years. Under the agreement CDS will provide onsite registration services, integrations, session tracking and lead management services for SPIE’s top events: Photonics West, Advanced Lithography, Defense + Commercial Sensing, Optics + Photonics and OPTIFAB (



"In a complex and quickly changing event environment, an event organizer needs trusted, proven service partners to implement the many aspects of pre-event and onsite services. SPIE is pleased to renew our registration and lead-retrieval service contract with Convention Data Services! We continue our long-standing partnership with our trusted vendor because of their commitment to mutual success and dedication to adapting and tailoring their services to meet our developing needs. Recently, we have mutually developed customized data transfer solutions that provide enhanced and faster information exchange to facilitate our pre-, onsite, and post-event service,” says Randy Cross, Director of Event Services and Venues, SPIE.



“We are so pleased to renew our relationship with our longtime partner, SPIE. Our CDS team is dedicated to providing SPIE with top-notch customer service for their events, and we are very excited about the new integrations we have built that allow for a seamless data transfer between our two systems,” says David Lawton, Executive Vice President of Sales, Convention Data Services.





About Convention Data Services – CDS

Convention Data Services (CDS) is the trusted registration and lead capture partner for driving global event connections for businesses and associations worldwide. Headquartered in Bourne, Massachusetts, CDS has built multi-faceted solutions to engage attendees, deliver exhibitor ROI and provide actionable analytics for the events industry since 1986. Learn more at



About SPIE

SPIE, the international society for optics and photonics, is an educational not-for-profit organization founded in 1955 to advance light-based science, engineering and technology. The Society serves nearly 264,000 constituents from approximately 166 countries, offering conferences and their published proceedings, continuing education, books, journals, and the SPIE Digital Library. In 2016, SPIE provided $4 million in support of education and outreach programs. Learn more at





Contact:

vickie@silverlevinson.com









