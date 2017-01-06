|
|
|
|
|
Shows & Events
Council for Exceptional Children Selects The Townsend Group for Sales and Conference Management Services
6/1/2017
The Council for Exceptional Children (CEC) has selected The Townsend Group, a leading advertising, sponsorship and trade show sales management firm for associations, to provide sales and conference management services.
Founded in 1922, CEC is a professional association of educators dedicated to advancing the success of children with exceptionalities. Comprising 27,000 members, the organization is the leading voice for special and gifted education. CEC sets the standard for high-quality education for children and youth with exceptionalities, and it is the source for information, resources and professional development for special educators.
“The Townsend Group has an excellent reputation for delivering revenue growth opportunities for associations,” said Alex Graham, CEO of the Council for Exceptional Children. “I am eager to work with The Townsend Group to help CEC develop a stronger relationship between our education vendor partners and special educators.”
“It is such an honor to serve the Council for Exceptional Children,” said Holly Townsend, President & CEO of The Townsend Group. “Our team is excited about the opportunity to help CEC grow its revenue sources so that it can better serve educators who are making an extraordinary difference in the lives of extraordinary children.”
The Townsend Group will provide CEC with sales strategy and management services, including show floor operations and management, sales and marketing campaigns, sponsorship opportunities development, and exhibitor customer service.
About The Townsend Group
Founded in 1983, The Townsend Group is a leading advertising sponsorship and trade show sales management firm for associations. A wholly owned subsidiary of SmithBucklin – the association management and services company more organizations turn to than any other – our mission is to build best-in-class, non-dues revenue programs at the highest level of performance and professionalism. For more information go to www.townsend-group.com.
Contact:
jclark@smithbucklin.com
|
|
|
|
|
