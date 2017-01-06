trending Sponsored Content

Awards

EXHIBITOR News

Venues & Destinations

EXHIBITOR News

Company News

Awards

Venues & Destinations

Company News

submit your news email newsletter

Shows & Events, Venues & Destinations

Pharma Trade Show Generates $5 Million in Economic Impact for Greater Philadelphia

Tweet 6/1/2017

From May 16-18, the City of Philadelphia welcomed over 7,500 individuals from across the U.S. to attend UBM’s CPhI North America and InformEx 2017 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, surpassing original attendee estimates. CPhI North America provided an empowering platform for buyers and sellers of the pharmaceutical supply chain who aim to expand and identify new business prospects with North American companies and organizations. Meanwhile, InformEx delivered an educational program designed specifically for executives working in fine and specialty chemicals with a focus on thought leadership related to innovations in chemistry, regulatory issues impacting the fine and specialty chemical sectors, and the future of the business of chemicals. The three-day trade show delivered $5 million in economic impact for the Greater Philadelphia region.



"The co-location of the inaugural edition of CPhI North America and InformEx 2017 significantly exceeded our expectations," commented Joseph Marks, Brand Director, CPhI North America & InformEx. "Hosting the event in Philadelphia, within the heart of the Northeast's corridor of pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals companies, was a big part of our success. Additionally, the event brought together members of the pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals value chain who had never previously interacted and facilitated new opportunities for innovation."



Attendees also had the opportunity to trade their pens for paintbrushes in the first ever live mural installation on the tradeshow floor, organized by the City of Philadelphia Mural Arts Program. As part of the Philadelphia Pharmacy mural projects, tradeshow participants took a break to paint mural panels designed by artist Cesar Vivero. The panels’ bright and bold designs depicted the Philadelphia Pharmacy neighborhood in E. Lehigh Avenue and its ties to the pharmacy and medical community—a topic that tradeshow attendees knew well.



“It is an honor for UBM to have chosen Philadelphia for CPhI North America and InformEx 2017,” said Bonnie Grant, Executive Director of PHL Life Sciences, a business development division of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB). “80% of the pharmaceutical industry has a presence in Philadelphia, to the benefit of shows such as this one. We are pleased to hold the distinction of having hosted the newest edition of the only event that caters to the entire pharmaceutical supply chain; and PHL Life Sciences looks look forward to welcoming CPhI North America and InformEx back in 2018.”





PHL Life Sciences, a division of the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB), works to increase Greater Philadelphia’s recognition as a leader in the Life Sciences and a world-class destination for the industry’s meetings, conventions and business opportunities. Connecting Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware leaders in medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, higher education, research, venture capital and healthcare industries, the division works to collaboratively brand the region as “America’s Life Sciences Meetings Destination.” For more information go to





Contact:

alethia@discoverphl.com









From May 16-18, the City of Philadelphia welcomed over 7,500 individuals from across the U.S. to attend UBM’s CPhI North America and InformEx 2017 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, surpassing original attendee estimates. CPhI North America provided an empowering platform for buyers and sellers of the pharmaceutical supply chain who aim to expand and identify new business prospects with North American companies and organizations. Meanwhile, InformEx delivered an educational program designed specifically for executives working in fine and specialty chemicals with a focus on thought leadership related to innovations in chemistry, regulatory issues impacting the fine and specialty chemical sectors, and the future of the business of chemicals. The three-day trade show delivered $5 million in economic impact for the Greater Philadelphia region."The co-location of the inaugural edition of CPhI North America and InformEx 2017 significantly exceeded our expectations," commented Joseph Marks, Brand Director, CPhI North America & InformEx. "Hosting the event in Philadelphia, within the heart of the Northeast's corridor of pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals companies, was a big part of our success. Additionally, the event brought together members of the pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals value chain who had never previously interacted and facilitated new opportunities for innovation."Attendees also had the opportunity to trade their pens for paintbrushes in the first ever live mural installation on the tradeshow floor, organized by the City of Philadelphia Mural Arts Program. As part of the Philadelphia Pharmacy mural projects, tradeshow participants took a break to paint mural panels designed by artist Cesar Vivero. The panels’ bright and bold designs depicted the Philadelphia Pharmacy neighborhood in E. Lehigh Avenue and its ties to the pharmacy and medical community—a topic that tradeshow attendees knew well.“It is an honor for UBM to have chosen Philadelphia for CPhI North America and InformEx 2017,” said Bonnie Grant, Executive Director of PHL Life Sciences, a business development division of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB). “80% of the pharmaceutical industry has a presence in Philadelphia, to the benefit of shows such as this one. We are pleased to hold the distinction of having hosted the newest edition of the only event that caters to the entire pharmaceutical supply chain; and PHL Life Sciences looks look forward to welcoming CPhI North America and InformEx back in 2018.”PHL Life Sciences, a division of the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB), works to increase Greater Philadelphia’s recognition as a leader in the Life Sciences and a world-class destination for the industry’s meetings, conventions and business opportunities. Connecting Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware leaders in medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, higher education, research, venture capital and healthcare industries, the division works to collaboratively brand the region as “America’s Life Sciences Meetings Destination.” For more information go to www.discoverphl.com Tweet



