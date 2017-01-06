trending Sponsored Content

EXHIBITOR Magazine's 20th Annual All-Star Awards Accepting Entries

6/1/2017

Honoring exhibit managers and corporate event planners that have developed innovative solutions that have dramatically improved their companies' programs, the All-Star Awards are currently accepting entries.



Now in its 20th iteration, the free-to-enter competition is judged by a highly esteemed group of exhibit-marketing experts, including Certified Trade Show Marketer (CTSM) graduates, Editorial Advisory Board members, past winners, and more.



Winners receive stunning custom trophies and are featured in a winter issue of EXHIBITOR magazine. In addition, winners receive a free one-day pass to the 2018 EXHIBITORLIVE conference. Plus, all entries are considered for features and portfolios unrelated to the competition. Visit



The deadline is Aug. 18, 2017.





The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Media Group publishes the award-winning EXHIBITOR magazine, a monthly publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR'S Learning Events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, the training conference for trade show and corporate event professionals; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Media Group is also the founder and sponsor of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the world's only university-affiliated professional certification program. Learn more at



EXHIBITOR is a registered trademark, and EXHIBITORLIVE, EXHIBITORFastTrak, and EXHIBITOR eTrak, are trademarks of Exhibitor Publications, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.





