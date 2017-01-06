trending Sponsored Content

Associations/Press

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

People

Shows & Events

New Products

Company News

Shows & Events

submit your news email newsletter

Company News

Freeman Expands Agency Capabilities with Acquisition of Fusion

Tweet 6/1/2017

Freeman, the leading global provider of brand experiences, announced today the acquisition of Fusion Brand Experiences, based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The acquisition adds to Freeman’s growing agency capabilities.



Fusion is a boutique agency known for its strategic communications and marketing expertise, developing innovative creative solutions supported by a best-in-class production team to deliver engaging experiences that help clients drive business results. Fusion will now become part of FreemanXP, the company’s agency.



“Like Freeman, the team at Fusion are storytellers who make brands relevant to the lives of those they touch,” said Dan Hoffend, president of FreemanXP. “The addition of Fusion to our existing team at FreemanXP enables us to offer our growing global client base best-in-class expertise across every aspect of brand experience marketing. We are incredibly happy to welcome Fusion to Freeman.”



Joining Freeman from Fusion is its president, Steve Lajoie. Lajoie is an Emmy award-winning director and has led several successful marketing agencies over the last 25 years. He has helped his teams develop and execute award-winning strategies that achieved desired results.



“We are so excited to join Freeman,” said Lajoie. “Brand experiences continue to grow in significance for companies looking to connect with their customers, employees, shareholders, partners and consumers. Creating experiences that surprise and engage while advancing business objectives has been our mission since the inception of Fusion, and we are thrilled to have the power of Freeman behind us to accelerate results for our clients.”





ABOUT FREEMAN

Freeman is the world’s largest brand experience company. We help our clients design, plan and deliver immersive experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive solutions including strategy, creative, logistics, digital solutions and event technology, Freeman helps increase engagement and drive business results. What makes us different is our collaborative culture, intuitive knowledge, global perspective and personalized approach, gained from our 90 years as an industry leader. Freeman is a family-owned company with 90+ locations worldwide and over 7,000 employees, 2,000 of whom are located outside the U.S. For more information, visit





Contact:

khuber@golin.com











More information about Freeman...





Freeman, the leading global provider of brand experiences, announced today the acquisition of Fusion Brand Experiences, based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The acquisition adds to Freeman’s growing agency capabilities.Fusion is a boutique agency known for its strategic communications and marketing expertise, developing innovative creative solutions supported by a best-in-class production team to deliver engaging experiences that help clients drive business results. Fusion will now become part of FreemanXP, the company’s agency.“Like Freeman, the team at Fusion are storytellers who make brands relevant to the lives of those they touch,” said Dan Hoffend, president of FreemanXP. “The addition of Fusion to our existing team at FreemanXP enables us to offer our growing global client base best-in-class expertise across every aspect of brand experience marketing. We are incredibly happy to welcome Fusion to Freeman.”Joining Freeman from Fusion is its president, Steve Lajoie. Lajoie is an Emmy award-winning director and has led several successful marketing agencies over the last 25 years. He has helped his teams develop and execute award-winning strategies that achieved desired results.“We are so excited to join Freeman,” said Lajoie. “Brand experiences continue to grow in significance for companies looking to connect with their customers, employees, shareholders, partners and consumers. Creating experiences that surprise and engage while advancing business objectives has been our mission since the inception of Fusion, and we are thrilled to have the power of Freeman behind us to accelerate results for our clients.”ABOUT FREEMANFreeman is the world’s largest brand experience company. We help our clients design, plan and deliver immersive experiences for their most important audiences. Through comprehensive solutions including strategy, creative, logistics, digital solutions and event technology, Freeman helps increase engagement and drive business results. What makes us different is our collaborative culture, intuitive knowledge, global perspective and personalized approach, gained from our 90 years as an industry leader. Freeman is a family-owned company with 90+ locations worldwide and over 7,000 employees, 2,000 of whom are located outside the U.S. For more information, visit www.freeman.com Tweet



