Company News
Skyline Exhibits to Host 3rd Annual Services Summit
6/8/2017
To keep its I&D professionals up to date with its newest exhibit systems, best practices in service and the latest trends in exhibiting, Skyline Exhibits will host its 3rd annual Services Summit. Over 80 attendees from all over the U.S. and Canada will converge on Skyline’s 280,000 square foot global headquarters in St. Paul, Minnesota. Attendees include Skyline dealership owners, I&D managers and supervisors, installation technicians and coordinators.
The Summit allows attendees to receive hands-on training with Skyline’s systems including its newest exhibiting products. The training event takes place for three days. Dozens of interactive training sessions are led by some of the most experienced I&D professionals in the trade show industry. “Attendees not only have the opportunity to learn from experts, but share their experiences and learn from each other,” stated Tim Brengman, Vice President of Operations, Skyline Exhibits.
“We want all Skyline clients to have the best, easiest experience possible,” said Brengman. “Specifically, our mission is to deliver the same, consistent high level of care no matter where in the world our clients are exhibiting.”
In addition to Skyline product training, this year’s panel and round-table sessions include: operating procedures, best practices, customer service, communication tools and international I&D.
Skyline Exhibits also holds similar, ongoing training events for their exhibiting consultants, exhibit designers, project managers and administrators. “We feel strongly about the value of education,” added Paul Balus, Senior Director of Sales, Skyline Exhibits. “We strive to provide expertise in all phases of the exhibiting process from initial consultation and design through installation and beyond.”
About Skyline
Skyline Exhibits is North America's leading brand of exhibit systems known for high-quality products and services, cost-saving portability, innovative functionality, creative design and exhibitor education. Skyline has nearly 80 Design Centers in North America, Regional Service Centers in top venue cities and representation in 30 countries. The company manufactures a broad range of products for trade shows and events – from banner stands and pop-up displays to large custom modular exhibits. With over 20 integrated exhibit systems, state-of-the-art production of large-format graphics and options for exhibit rental and services, Skyline provides exhibit solutions for virtually any size or budget. Skyline is the Innovation Home for the Skyline® WindScape® Brand. For more information go to www.skyline.com.
Contact:
stevejahr@skyline.com
More information about Skyline Exhibits...
