PHL Life Sciences Video and Upcoming Conventions Highlight Philadelphia as a Leading Life Sciences Destination

Tweet 6/8/2017

The City of Philadelphia has hosting major meetings and conventions down to a science; and PHL Life Sciences, a business development division of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB), has continued to position Philadelphia as a leading life sciences meeting destination, to the tune of $295 million in economic impact in 2016 alone. What better way to showcase Philadelphia’s commitment to Life Sciences than PHL Life Sciences’ latest promo video at



Notable locations like The Franklin Institute, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), Reading Terminal Market and the Pennsylvania Convention Center serve as the backdrop as PHL Life Sciences executive director, Bonnie Grant; Margaret Foti, CEO of the American Association for Cancer Research; Dr. Stephen Tang, President & CEO of the University City Science Center; Madeline Bell, President and CEO of CHOP, and other area leaders get creative with sciences puns to highlight how Philadelphia is a leading destination for life science meetings and conventions, and that science is truly in Philadelphia’s DNA.



"We wanted a brief, fun teaser in the form of testimonials from selected industry leaders,” said Bonnie Grant, Executive Director of PHL Life Sciences. “Half of the meetings and conventions held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and Center City hotels are life science-related and the economic impact generated with these types of booked meetings going forward is $3.2 billion. That says something about our city!"



"There is no city that better represents life sciences than Philadelphia," said American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) CEO Dr. Margaret Foti, who also serves as co-chair of PHL Life Sciences. "We are proud to be headquartered here and nearly 80% of the world's largest biomedical and pharmaceutical companies have a presence in the Greater Philadelphia region. With this new video, we show how our city has all the necessary ingredients for successfully hosting major life science meetings – from our international status as a life science knowledge hub to our LEED certified Pennsylvania Convention Center and hospitality infrastructure – a vibrant destination for a life science related meeting of any size."



Philadelphia continues to uphold its reputation as “America’s Life Sciences Meetings Destination” as it welcomes the country’s leading Life Sciences organizations throughout the year: Bayada Home Health Care Annual Awards Weekend, June 1-4: Bayada is the leader in home health care services with a network of 18,000 professionals serving individuals in 22 states, offering a variety of home health care programs from personal care and companionship to private adult nursing and assistive care.

American Association of Nurse Practitioners 2017 National Conference, June 23-26: AANP works to advocate for nurse practitioners in all medical fields through education, advocacy, research and leadership to advance the quality of the health care they provide.

National Medical Association Annual Convention, July 29-August 2: NMA is the country’s largest and oldest organization representing a network of 50,000 African American physicians and patients. Since 1895, NMA has worked to provide equality and justice in medicine and to eliminate disparities in health care.

American Osteopathic Association OMED 2017, October 7-10: With 129,000 osteopathic physicians and medical students, AOA works to promote public health, scientific research and cost effective care for underserved patients and to advance the philosophy of “whole-person care,” focusing on how all parts of the body are interrelated, to prevent illness.

The American Society of Cell Biology 2017 Annual Meeting, December 3-5: The ASCB is the world’s leading cell biologist community which has grown to 9,000 members worldwide, dedicated to studying cell biology to develop new scientific research, improve education, increase scientific discovery and promote diversity in the scientific workplace. And for future years, PHL Life Sciences has on the books: The Biotechnology Industry Organization’s BIO International Convention, June 2019: BIO is the world's largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products.

American Heart Association Annual Meeting, November 16-20, 2019: The American Heart Association (AHA) is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. The nationwide organization, which includes more than 22.5 million volunteers and supporters, funds innovative research, fights for stronger public health policies and provides critical tools and information to save and improve lives Ranked #2 in the U.S. as a premier science cluster, it’s no surprise that Philadelphia continues its success as leading Life Sciences destination. It just goes to show that science really is in our DNA.





About PHL Life Sciences

PHL Life Sciences, a division of the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB), works to increase Greater Philadelphia’s recognition as a leader in the Life Sciences and a world-class destination for the industry’s meetings, conventions and business opportunities. Connecting Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware leaders in medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, higher education, research, venture capital and health care industries, the division works to collaboratively brand the region as “America’s Life Sciences Meetings Destination.” For more information on PHL Life Sciences, visit





Contact:

alethia@discoverphl.com









