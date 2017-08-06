|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Access and CTSM: Sponsorship as a Critical Component of Exhibit Marketing Associations/Press
Global Exhibitions Day is June 7, Activities Scheduled in 45 Countries EXHIBITOR News
Exhibitions Mean Business Campaign Opens Registration for Exhibitions Day Legislative Fly-in, June 6-7 in Washington D.C. EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITORFastTrak Brings Professional Development Education for Exhibitors and Corporate Event Marketers to Providence People
Flywheel Brands Welcomes Cory Dodson as Client Success Specialist Shows & Events
ISTH Announces Dublin as Host City for SSC 2018 Meeting New Products
Highmark TechSystems Launches Highmark Outdoor Line of Event Structures Company News
AmpliVox Sound Technology Helps Engage Audiences for Community Celebration of Cultures Shows & Events
Lead Capture Contributes to Success at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017
submit your news
email newsletter
|
Venues & Destinations
PHL Life Sciences Video and Upcoming Conventions Highlight Philadelphia as a Leading Life Sciences Destination
6/8/2017
The City of Philadelphia has hosting major meetings and conventions down to a science; and PHL Life Sciences, a business development division of the Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB), has continued to position Philadelphia as a leading life sciences meeting destination, to the tune of $295 million in economic impact in 2016 alone. What better way to showcase Philadelphia’s commitment to Life Sciences than PHL Life Sciences’ latest promo video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cm4S_Hsijss
Notable locations like The Franklin Institute, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), Reading Terminal Market and the Pennsylvania Convention Center serve as the backdrop as PHL Life Sciences executive director, Bonnie Grant; Margaret Foti, CEO of the American Association for Cancer Research; Dr. Stephen Tang, President & CEO of the University City Science Center; Madeline Bell, President and CEO of CHOP, and other area leaders get creative with sciences puns to highlight how Philadelphia is a leading destination for life science meetings and conventions, and that science is truly in Philadelphia’s DNA.
"We wanted a brief, fun teaser in the form of testimonials from selected industry leaders,” said Bonnie Grant, Executive Director of PHL Life Sciences. “Half of the meetings and conventions held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center and Center City hotels are life science-related and the economic impact generated with these types of booked meetings going forward is $3.2 billion. That says something about our city!"
"There is no city that better represents life sciences than Philadelphia," said American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) CEO Dr. Margaret Foti, who also serves as co-chair of PHL Life Sciences. "We are proud to be headquartered here and nearly 80% of the world's largest biomedical and pharmaceutical companies have a presence in the Greater Philadelphia region. With this new video, we show how our city has all the necessary ingredients for successfully hosting major life science meetings – from our international status as a life science knowledge hub to our LEED certified Pennsylvania Convention Center and hospitality infrastructure – a vibrant destination for a life science related meeting of any size."
Philadelphia continues to uphold its reputation as “America’s Life Sciences Meetings Destination” as it welcomes the country’s leading Life Sciences organizations throughout the year:
About PHL Life Sciences
PHL Life Sciences, a division of the Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB), works to increase Greater Philadelphia’s recognition as a leader in the Life Sciences and a world-class destination for the industry’s meetings, conventions and business opportunities. Connecting Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware leaders in medical, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, higher education, research, venture capital and health care industries, the division works to collaboratively brand the region as “America’s Life Sciences Meetings Destination.” For more information on PHL Life Sciences, visit www.phllifesciences.com.
Contact:
alethia@discoverphl.com
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|