|
WHAT'S HAPPENING NOW:
|
SUBSCRIBE TO MAGAZINE
|
|
trending
Sponsored Content
Leverage These 6 Trade Show Trends for Strategic Results Associations/Press
Global Exhibitions Day is June 7, Activities Scheduled in 45 Countries EXHIBITOR News
Exhibitions Mean Business Campaign Opens Registration for Exhibitions Day Legislative Fly-in, June 6-7 in Washington D.C. EXHIBITOR News
EXHIBITORFastTrak Brings Professional Development Education for Exhibitors and Corporate Event Marketers to Providence People
Flywheel Brands Welcomes Cory Dodson as Client Success Specialist Shows & Events
ISTH Announces Dublin as Host City for SSC 2018 Meeting New Products
Highmark TechSystems Launches Highmark Outdoor Line of Event Structures Company News
AmpliVox Sound Technology Helps Engage Audiences for Community Celebration of Cultures Shows & Events
Lead Capture Contributes to Success at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2017
submit your news
email newsletter
|
People
mg Adds Two Account Directors
6/8/2017
mg is pleased to announce that Matt Fried and Christian McWhinney have joined mg’s account management team.
Fried was recently promoted to account director from a new business development role, a position he held for less than a year. Before joining mg, Fried worked in recruiting and account management within multiple industries. Reporting to Nancy Johnson, VP, client experience, he works directly with mg clients and internal teams to exceed expectations across programs and industries. “I was drawn to mg’s infectious environment and I was inspired to see teams excited to come to work each day and achieve goals together,” Fried said about his interest in joining mg.
McWhinney joined as an account director reporting to Marci Banks, managing director, client experiences, at the end of last year. He is tasked with helping clients achieve their marketing goals and planning annual trade show programs. Prior to mg, McWhinney worked in account management in the trade show industry and before that was working in sales on the technology side of trade show management.
For more information about mg, go to www.simplymg.com.
Contact:
bolson@simplymg.com
More information about mg...
Tweet
|
FIND IT - MARKETPLACE
|
|
TOPICS
Measurement & Budgeting
Planning & Execution
Marketing & Promotion
Events & Venues
Personal & Career
Exhibits & Experiences
International Exhibiting
Resources for Rookies
Research & Resources
|
MAGAZINE
Subscribe Today!
Renew Subscription
Update Address
Newsletters
Advertise
|
FIND IT
Exhibit & Display Producers
Products & Services
Supplier to Supplier
All Companies
Compare
Jobs
Get Listed
|
EXHIBITORLIVE
Sessions
Certification
Exhibit Hall
Exhibit at the Show
Registration
|
ETRAK
Sessions
Certification
F.A.Q.
Registration
|
FASTTRAK
Locations
Certification
Registration
|
CERTIFICATION
The Program
Steps to Certification
Faculty and Staff
Enroll in CTSM
Submit Quiz Answers
My CTSM
|
AWARDS
Sizzle Awards
All-Star Awards
Exhibit Design Awards
Portable/Modular Awards
Corporate Event Awards
|
NEWS
Associations/Press
Awards
Company News
International
New Products
People
Shows & Events
Venues & Destinations
EXHIBITOR News
|