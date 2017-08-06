trending Sponsored Content

mg Adds Two Account Directors

6/8/2017

mg is pleased to announce that Matt Fried and Christian McWhinney have joined mg’s account management team.



Fried was recently promoted to account director from a new business development role, a position he held for less than a year. Before joining mg, Fried worked in recruiting and account management within multiple industries. Reporting to Nancy Johnson, VP, client experience, he works directly with mg clients and internal teams to exceed expectations across programs and industries. “I was drawn to mg’s infectious environment and I was inspired to see teams excited to come to work each day and achieve goals together,” Fried said about his interest in joining mg.



McWhinney joined as an account director reporting to Marci Banks, managing director, client experiences, at the end of last year. He is tasked with helping clients achieve their marketing goals and planning annual trade show programs. Prior to mg, McWhinney worked in account management in the trade show industry and before that was working in sales on the technology side of trade show management.



For more information about mg, go to www.simplymg.com





