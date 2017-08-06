trending Sponsored Content

ECEF Keynote: Events Can Be Multi-platform Profit Centers

Tweet 6/8/2017

In his first address to leaders of the exhibition and convention industry, Scott Schulman, CEO, UBM Americas, explained how he is exploring every event franchise for fresh revenue possibilities. The Opening Keynote speaker for the 2017 Exhibition and Convention Executives Forum (ECEF), held May 31 at the JW Marriott in Washington, D.C., Schulman captured the attention of 210 executives from event organizers, sponsors and media.



Sam Lippman, who moderates ECEF and is president of Lippman Connects, the organizer of ECEF, said, “Scott’s fresh, outward-looking approach to exhibitions and conventions heralds a new era for our industry – one that more readily embraces change.”



While Schulman focused organizers’ attention on revving up event productivity, Closing Keynoter Juliet Funt made the business case for boosting personal productivity. Funt, CEO of WhiteSpace at Work, demonstrated to attendees how scheduling time to think delivers a generous return on investment.



ECEF’s one-day program also featured presentations by Koley Corte, Senior Vice President and Head of Digital, Reed Exhibitions in The Americas; Bill Darcy, Chief Executive Officer, National Kitchen & Bath Association; Regina Hopper, President & CEO, ITS America; Jerry Howard, Chief Executive Officer, National Association of Home Builders; Erin Lee, Managing Director, Marketing, Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO); Sam Lippman; and Terri Toennies, Executive Vice President ANSA Productions and General Manager LA Auto Show.





About Lippman Connects

Lippman Connects produces information-sharing and networking events for exhibition and convention industry executives, managers, and professionals. At each event—Exhibition & Convention Executives Forum, Attendee Acquisition Roundtable, Exhibit Sales Roundtable and Large Show Roundtable—clients take away proprietary research, field-tested solutions, and valuable connections. More information is available at



On July 20, 2017, Lippman Connects, in partnership with AMR International, will debut Transform USA — The Conference for Data, Analytics, and Digital in Events. Transform USA will provide a guided tour for organizers and technologists on how to strategically plan and develop a long-term technology transformation for events. More information is available at





