Video West Adds L-ACOUSTICS Line, Martin MAC Viper Fixtures

6/8/2017

Video West Inc. President Jack Waitkus, is proud to announce the acquisition of L-ACOUSTICS K2 System to their growing inventory. With the recent addition of David Stern as Vice President of National Corporate and Entertainment Accounts to their team, Video West decided to upgrade their sound gear to support their growing presence in the competitive world of entertainment production and larger corporate events. With over 40 years of experience in the industry, David knew exactly what they needed. They needed a stand-out system that is showing up on every rider.



L-ACOUSTICS sound systems provide unparalleled innovative sound quality, performance, durability and reliability. The L-ACOUSTICS K2 is the new leading audio system and takes notes from the world renowned and now retired, L-ACOUSTICS VDOSC system, by offering a similar application range and the same max SPL (Sound Pressure Level) and bandwidth. The K2 system genetically resembles the L-ACOUSTICS K1 system by welcoming several of the same innovative features and performance capacity with the addition of the new and exclusive PANFLEX horizontal steering technology. Partnered with the WST (Wavefront Sculpture Technology) from L-ACOUSTICS, the K2 delivers enhanced optimization, precision, and control of directivity across the adjustable horizontal and vertical planes.



The rescaled system is accessible for both permanent installation as well as touring applications from small theatres to large stadium productions. The diversity of this lightweight system is what made it stand out to Video West compared to others in its class as it can help support their thriving corporate business as well. Video West is only one of two companies in Arizona that carries the L-ACOUSTICS K2 System and will become a certified dealer in July after an extensive training course.



Video West Adds Martin MAC Viper Performances to Inventory

Video West recently upgraded their lighting inventory to include 60 Martin MAC Viper Performances. The Martin MAC Viper Performance is an advanced automated lighting fixture that delivers a powerful impact and performance with dependable execution. Still equipped with an iris and animation wheel, this 26000 Lumen unit does not sacrifice the superior light quality and striking color illumination as known in the renowned MAC Viper Profile. With impressive features including 5 rotating gobos, 7-slot color wheel, large aperture front lens and 1:4 zoom, this lightweight full feature framing system is at the top of its class.







Video West President, Jack Waitkus decided to invest in the MAC Viper Performance because of its compact size, but dominant performance and precision it brings to any event. A main selling point for Video West was the flexibility of the unit as it can be used in both corporate and entertainment applications from small meetings to large entertainment productions. Video West already has these units booked through the summer on various corporate and entertainment events.





About Video West

Video West fulfills the client vision and elevates the audience experience by providing communication solutions through audio, video, lighting and staging for the global live events community. We execute flawless events with passionate people; there is no next time. For more information please visit





Contact:

jessicastern@videowestinc.com









