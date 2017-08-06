|
|
|
|
|
International
Australia First Country to Kick Off Global Exhibitions Day #GED17
6/8/2017
Australia was the first country to kick off celebrations for Global Exhibitions Day 2017 when the Exhibition and Event Association (EEAA) delivers its two-day program of activity on 7 and 8 June to support the global campaign.
An initiative of UFI, the Global Association for the Exhibition Industry, and the International Association of Exhibitions and Events (IAEE), Global Exhibitions Day promotes the Power of Exhibitions in driving important economic, social and business outcomes all over the world.
Now in its second year, the campaign is currently being supported by 53 countries, with Australia kicking off the global celebrations tomorrow morning at the Mumbrella360 Conference.
EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, said that as the peak industry association for the exhibition and event industry, she was proud to have once again spearheaded Australia’s participation in Global Exhibitions Day.
“This year, EEAA will deliver a full program of advocacy targeting both the marketing industry and also the government sector. We have written to 75 local, state and federal politicians, business leaders and industry stakeholders around the country with the message about the importance of our sector,” Ms DiMascio said.
“We are honoured to be joined by two government representatives – Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, the Hon. Keith Pitt MP will represent the Federal government at our Leaders Forum Dinner and Mr Jonathan O’Dea, NSW Parliamentary Secretary for the Premier and Treasurer will represent the Premier at our Global Exhibitions Day Reception and at our Leaders Forum.
“Other members of parliament are posting on social media to support Australia’s contribution to the global campaign.
EEAA launched a social media campaign with the industry to amplify Australia’s voice on the global stage. This year, the Association has expanded its reach, targeting decision makers in the marketing community about the power of the live event channel for achieving marketing objectives.
“This is an important day for our industry. Advocacy for our sector is a collective responsibility and there is more impact if we all join in the global effort.”
UFI Managing Director / CEO Kai Hattendorf says: “GED is a truly global celebration of the exhibition industry, and all its highly-valued people! I’d like to congratulate our amazing colleagues and friends who are joining forces everywhere to create a global buzz that, I am sure, will spread throughout our industry and beyond.”
Watch UFI’s Global Exhibitions Day video to learn more about the initiative and how you can get involved: www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJzSc3NPmlA
ABOUT EEAA
The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) is the peak industry Association representing Organisers, Association Organisers, Venues and Suppliers within the exhibition and event sector. The EY study, The Value of Business Events to Australia, shows in 2013-14, there were 2,157 exhibitions staged in Australia, attracting 9.3 million visitors and over 65,000 exhibitors. The total direct expenditure from exhibitions was $3.1 billion and these events contributed direct value add of $1.5 billion and generated over 21,000 full time equivalent jobs.
The work of our Association and our Members is a testament to the Power of Exhibitions as a driver of the economy and in particular economic development, trade and export, employment, visitation and knowledge sharing. A not-for-profit organisation, EEAA works to ensure industry growth by encouraging high industry standards, promoting the professionalism of EEAA Members and highlighting the unique business opportunities which exist through exhibitions.
Contact:
rius@eeaa.com.au
|
|
|
|