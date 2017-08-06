trending Sponsored Content

GES Promotes Jeff Janes to Executive Creative Director of Experiential Strategy

Prior to this promotion, Janes was a creative director recognized for leadership on many special projects including the recent successes at



“Jeff is an outstanding creative director and we’re excited to leverage his strategic creative contributions for both project-based strategies and internal creative leadership,” said Errol Ahearn, GES vice president of global design. “He has a strong creative vision and fantastic ability to address challenging paradigms for our clients.”



Janes has been a key member of GES’ creative department for more than 20 years, and he manages teams in GES’ Minneapolis and Chicago client care centers. He has supported the Experiential Designers and Producers Association student mentoring program and instituted “BUDS” community outreach program for mentoring and inspiring students through local high schools. Janes brings a wealth of client experience to GES’ creative efforts, having worked with leading global brands in the technology, health care, and consumer goods sectors.





About GES

GES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide-range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including Mary Kay, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Toronto Boat Show. GES’ National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past eight years, and for the seventh year in a row Ad Age has named GES as one of the “World’s 50 Largest Agency Companies.” For more information, visit





GES, a global experiential marketing partner for exhibits, events and exhibitions, announced the promotion of Jeff Janes to executive creative director of experiential strategy for its exhibits team.Prior to this promotion, Janes was a creative director recognized for leadership on many special projects including the recent successes at Super Bowl LI's Houston LIVE. Throughout his career, Janes has built a reputation as a trusted creative strategist with his clients and the GES account team while earning numerous industry awards such as a Silver Exhibit Design Award for large scale exhibit from EXHIBITOR magazine and a Best of Show at EXHIBITORLIVE. In addition, Janes is a contributor to several industry events including the session Exhibit Trek! at EXHIBITORLIVE."Jeff is an outstanding creative director and we're excited to leverage his strategic creative contributions for both project-based strategies and internal creative leadership," said Errol Ahearn, GES vice president of global design. "He has a strong creative vision and fantastic ability to address challenging paradigms for our clients."Janes has been a key member of GES' creative department for more than 20 years, and he manages teams in GES' Minneapolis and Chicago client care centers. He has supported the Experiential Designers and Producers Association student mentoring program and instituted "BUDS" community outreach program for mentoring and inspiring students through local high schools. Janes brings a wealth of client experience to GES' creative efforts, having worked with leading global brands in the technology, health care, and consumer goods sectors.About GESGES, a Viad Corp (NYSE: VVI) company, is a global, full-service provider for live events, producing corporate events, exhibitions, conferences, congresses, exhibits and entertainment experiences. GES provides a wide-range of services, including official show services, audio visual, cutting-edge creative and design, marketing and measurement services, and event accommodations – all with an unrivaled global reach. GES partners with leading shows and brands, including Mary Kay, Spring Fair Birmingham, MAGIC, CONEXPO-CON/AGG and IFPE, and Toronto Boat Show. GES' National Servicenter® has been recognized with certification under the J.D. Power and Associates Certified Call Center Program℠ for the past eight years, and for the seventh year in a row Ad Age has named GES as one of the "World's 50 Largest Agency Companies." For more information, visit www.ges.com




