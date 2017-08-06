trending Sponsored Content

Associations/Press

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

People

Shows & Events

New Products

Company News

Shows & Events

submit your news email newsletter

Venues & Destinations

AEG Facilities to Manage New Arena in Lausanne, Switzerland

Tweet 6/8/2017

Further expanding its European footprint, AEG Facilities, a stand-alone division of the world’s leading sports, venue and live entertainment company, has been selected by the Lausanne Hockey Club to manage their new state-of-the-art arena in Lausanne, Switzerland which broke ground earlier this year. Set to Open in Summer 2019, the City-owned venue will be home to the Lausanne Hockey Club Lions as well as other sporting contests, concerts family shows and special events.



Sacha Weibel, Lausanne Hockey Club President said, "We couldn't be happier with our partnership with AEG Facilities, the world leader in the entertainment industry. Our goal is to become one of the European leaders in the sports & entertainment business and without a strong partner like AEG at our side, this would not be achievable."



Effective immediately, AEG Facilities will be responsible for providing operations and design input during the construction-management phase of the project, transitioning to overseeing the hiring and training of the venue’s full staff while managing key arena departments such as event operations, security, ticketing, guest services, marketing, public relations, finance, human resources and overall event management. Richard Krezwick, Senior Vice President, AEG Facilities, and one of the venue industry’s most respected leaders, will oversee the project for AEG Facilities.



“This state-of-the-art new arena will be located in one of the most important regions for National and Olympic Federations, and we believe will deliver world class sports competitions and entertainment events that will establish Lausanne as a one of Europe’s busiest Gateway Markets,” said Bob Newman, President, AEG Facilities. “We are proud to partner with Lausanne Hockey Club, one of the most respected organizations in Europe, to develop an arena that will become a focal point and cultural hub for the City and region.”



AEG Facilities will also design the overall grand opening plan for the new Lausanne arena that will feature a unique design with first-class premium seating and four special seating configurations that will accommodate events ranging from 4,000 to 11,500.



The long term agreement expands AEG Facilities’ significant portfolio and footprint in Europe and across the globe. In Europe, AEG already owns or operates a network of world-class arenas in capital markets including The O2 (London), Mercedes-Benz Arena (Berlin), AccorHotels Arena (Paris), The SSE Hydro (Glasgow), Barclaycard Arena (Hamburg), Friends Arena, Tela2 Arena and Ericson Globe (Stockholm) and Stadio Della Roma (Rome), the planned new stadium home of FC Roma.



The perennially successful Lions of the National League A, the top tier of the Swiss hockey league, will be playing in a temporary arena while their permanent home is under construction.





About AEG Facilities

AEG, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Anschutz Company, is the leading sports and live entertainment company in the world. AEG Facilities, a stand-alone division of AEG, and its affiliates owns, operates or consults with more than 120 of the industry’s preeminent venues worldwide, across five continents, providing complete venue management, as well as specialized programs in operations, guest services, ticketing, booking, sales and marketing. AEG Facilities also provides resources and access to other AEG-affiliated entities, including AEG Live, one of the largest live music companies in the world, AEG Global Partnerships and AEG Real Estate, as well as such industry leading programs as AEG 1Earth and AEG Encore to support the success of its venues across the globe. The Los Angeles-based organization owns, operates or provides services to the world’s most elite venues, including STAPLES Center and Microsoft Theater (Los Angeles, CA), StubHub Center (Carson, CA), Sprint Center (Kansas City, MO.), Valley View Casino Center (San Diego, CA), KFC Yum! Center (Louisville, KY.), AmericanAirlines Arena (Miami, Fla.), Prudential Center (Newark, N.J.), Barclays Arena (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Target Center (Minneapolis, MN), Oracle Arena and Oakland Alameda Coliseum (Oakland, CA), PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PA), Mercedes-Benz Arena (Shanghai, China), Wukesong Arena (Beijing, China), The O2 Arena (London, England), Mercedes-Benz Arena (Berlin, Germany), Barclaycard Arena (Hamburg, Germany), SSE Hydro (Glasgow, UK), Qudos Bank Arena (Sydney, Australia), Ericsson Globe Arena (Stockholm, Sweden), Los Angeles Convention Center (Los Angeles, Calif.), Hawaii Convention Center (Honolulu, HI) and the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center (Muscat, Oman). For more information, please visit





Contact:

czebisch@aegworldwide.com









Further expanding its European footprint, AEG Facilities, a stand-alone division of the world’s leading sports, venue and live entertainment company, has been selected by the Lausanne Hockey Club to manage their new state-of-the-art arena in Lausanne, Switzerland which broke ground earlier this year. Set to Open in Summer 2019, the City-owned venue will be home to the Lausanne Hockey Club Lions as well as other sporting contests, concerts family shows and special events.Sacha Weibel, Lausanne Hockey Club President said, "We couldn't be happier with our partnership with AEG Facilities, the world leader in the entertainment industry. Our goal is to become one of the European leaders in the sports & entertainment business and without a strong partner like AEG at our side, this would not be achievable."Effective immediately, AEG Facilities will be responsible for providing operations and design input during the construction-management phase of the project, transitioning to overseeing the hiring and training of the venue’s full staff while managing key arena departments such as event operations, security, ticketing, guest services, marketing, public relations, finance, human resources and overall event management. Richard Krezwick, Senior Vice President, AEG Facilities, and one of the venue industry’s most respected leaders, will oversee the project for AEG Facilities.“This state-of-the-art new arena will be located in one of the most important regions for National and Olympic Federations, and we believe will deliver world class sports competitions and entertainment events that will establish Lausanne as a one of Europe’s busiest Gateway Markets,” said Bob Newman, President, AEG Facilities. “We are proud to partner with Lausanne Hockey Club, one of the most respected organizations in Europe, to develop an arena that will become a focal point and cultural hub for the City and region.”AEG Facilities will also design the overall grand opening plan for the new Lausanne arena that will feature a unique design with first-class premium seating and four special seating configurations that will accommodate events ranging from 4,000 to 11,500.The long term agreement expands AEG Facilities’ significant portfolio and footprint in Europe and across the globe. In Europe, AEG already owns or operates a network of world-class arenas in capital markets including The O2 (London), Mercedes-Benz Arena (Berlin), AccorHotels Arena (Paris), The SSE Hydro (Glasgow), Barclaycard Arena (Hamburg), Friends Arena, Tela2 Arena and Ericson Globe (Stockholm) and Stadio Della Roma (Rome), the planned new stadium home of FC Roma.The perennially successful Lions of the National League A, the top tier of the Swiss hockey league, will be playing in a temporary arena while their permanent home is under construction.About AEG FacilitiesAEG, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Anschutz Company, is the leading sports and live entertainment company in the world. AEG Facilities, a stand-alone division of AEG, and its affiliates owns, operates or consults with more than 120 of the industry’s preeminent venues worldwide, across five continents, providing complete venue management, as well as specialized programs in operations, guest services, ticketing, booking, sales and marketing. AEG Facilities also provides resources and access to other AEG-affiliated entities, including AEG Live, one of the largest live music companies in the world, AEG Global Partnerships and AEG Real Estate, as well as such industry leading programs as AEG 1Earth and AEG Encore to support the success of its venues across the globe. The Los Angeles-based organization owns, operates or provides services to the world’s most elite venues, including STAPLES Center and Microsoft Theater (Los Angeles, CA), StubHub Center (Carson, CA), Sprint Center (Kansas City, MO.), Valley View Casino Center (San Diego, CA), KFC Yum! Center (Louisville, KY.), AmericanAirlines Arena (Miami, Fla.), Prudential Center (Newark, N.J.), Barclays Arena (Brooklyn, N.Y.), Target Center (Minneapolis, MN), Oracle Arena and Oakland Alameda Coliseum (Oakland, CA), PPG Paints Arena (Pittsburgh, PA), Mercedes-Benz Arena (Shanghai, China), Wukesong Arena (Beijing, China), The O2 Arena (London, England), Mercedes-Benz Arena (Berlin, Germany), Barclaycard Arena (Hamburg, Germany), SSE Hydro (Glasgow, UK), Qudos Bank Arena (Sydney, Australia), Ericsson Globe Arena (Stockholm, Sweden), Los Angeles Convention Center (Los Angeles, Calif.), Hawaii Convention Center (Honolulu, HI) and the Oman Convention and Exhibition Center (Muscat, Oman). For more information, please visit www.aegworldwide.com Tweet



