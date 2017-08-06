trending Sponsored Content

Associations/Press

EXHIBITOR News

EXHIBITOR News

People

Shows & Events

New Products

Company News

Shows & Events

submit your news email newsletter

People

BlueHive Strategic Environments Adds David Silva as Vice President of Design

Tweet 6/8/2017

BlueHive Strategic Environments is pleased to announce that industry veteran David Silva has joined our company as a Vice President of Design. David a highly skilled designer brings a dedicated career of 20+ years to BlueHive.



“We are pleased to have David join us says CEO Paul Hanlon, his reputation and respect amongst industry peers speaks volumes of his character, we feel his experience, skills and leadership will be key in adding to our continued growth.”



David is a graduate of Rhode Island School of design and resides in Auburn, MA. He will work out of our HQ in Worcester, MA. Please feel free to contact him at dsilva@blue-hive.com.



For more information about BlueHive Strategic Environments, go to





Contact:

afinlay@blue-hive.com









BlueHive Strategic Environments is pleased to announce that industry veteran David Silva has joined our company as a Vice President of Design. David a highly skilled designer brings a dedicated career of 20+ years to BlueHive.“We are pleased to have David join us says CEO Paul Hanlon, his reputation and respect amongst industry peers speaks volumes of his character, we feel his experience, skills and leadership will be key in adding to our continued growth.”David is a graduate of Rhode Island School of design and resides in Auburn, MA. He will work out of our HQ in Worcester, MA. Please feel free to contact him at dsilva@blue-hive.com.For more information about BlueHive Strategic Environments, go to www.blue-hive.com Tweet



